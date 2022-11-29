FactSet Research Systems Inc. (NYSE:FDS) Shares Sold by Wells Fargo & Company MN

Wells Fargo & Company MN decreased its stake in shares of FactSet Research Systems Inc. (NYSE:FDS – Get Rating) by 0.7% in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 1,641,243 shares of the business services provider’s stock after selling 11,113 shares during the period. Wells Fargo & Company MN owned 4.32% of FactSet Research Systems worth $631,173,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of FDS. Vanguard Group Inc. increased its position in shares of FactSet Research Systems by 1.2% during the first quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 4,298,111 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $1,866,025,000 after acquiring an additional 52,604 shares during the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. boosted its position in shares of FactSet Research Systems by 2.5% during the first quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 3,694,956 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $1,604,165,000 after buying an additional 89,401 shares during the period. State Street Corp boosted its position in shares of FactSet Research Systems by 1.7% during the first quarter. State Street Corp now owns 1,988,080 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $863,125,000 after buying an additional 32,550 shares during the period. Ninety One UK Ltd boosted its position in shares of FactSet Research Systems by 5.9% during the first quarter. Ninety One UK Ltd now owns 1,168,264 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $507,202,000 after buying an additional 64,569 shares during the period. Finally, Echo Street Capital Management LLC boosted its position in shares of FactSet Research Systems by 26.4% during the first quarter. Echo Street Capital Management LLC now owns 397,999 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $172,791,000 after buying an additional 83,031 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 90.38% of the company’s stock.

Insider Activity at FactSet Research Systems

In other news, CEO Frederick Philip Snow sold 2,500 shares of FactSet Research Systems stock in a transaction on Monday, October 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $401.21, for a total transaction of $1,003,025.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 4,057 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,627,708.97. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. In related news, EVP Robert J. Robie sold 2,800 shares of FactSet Research Systems stock in a transaction dated Thursday, October 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $424.50, for a total transaction of $1,188,600.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 598 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $253,851. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, CEO Frederick Philip Snow sold 2,500 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, October 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $401.21, for a total transaction of $1,003,025.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 4,057 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,627,708.97. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 7,800 shares of company stock valued at $3,261,475 over the last 90 days. Corporate insiders own 0.97% of the company’s stock.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

FactSet Research Systems Stock Down 0.1 %

Several brokerages have recently issued reports on FDS. StockNews.com began coverage on FactSet Research Systems in a research report on Wednesday, October 12th. They set a “hold” rating for the company. Morgan Stanley dropped their price target on FactSet Research Systems from $338.00 to $335.00 and set an “underweight” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, September 23rd. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft dropped their price target on FactSet Research Systems from $507.00 to $483.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, September 23rd. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada boosted their target price on shares of FactSet Research Systems from $475.00 to $500.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, August 18th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have issued a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $418.38.

FactSet Research Systems stock traded down $0.60 during midday trading on Tuesday, reaching $451.75. The stock had a trading volume of 150 shares, compared to its average volume of 203,141. The company has a market capitalization of $17.21 billion, a P/E ratio of 44.13, a PEG ratio of 3.08 and a beta of 0.78. The company has a current ratio of 1.99, a quick ratio of 1.99 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.49. FactSet Research Systems Inc. has a 12 month low of $345.92 and a 12 month high of $495.39. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $419.34 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $410.23.

FactSet Research Systems (NYSE:FDS – Get Rating) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, September 22nd. The business services provider reported $3.13 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $3.25 by ($0.12). FactSet Research Systems had a net margin of 21.53% and a return on equity of 42.27%. The business had revenue of $499.30 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $487.95 million. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $2.88 EPS. The company’s revenue was up 21.2% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, equities analysts expect that FactSet Research Systems Inc. will post 14.77 EPS for the current fiscal year.

FactSet Research Systems Dividend Announcement

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, December 15th. Investors of record on Wednesday, November 30th will be given a dividend of $0.89 per share. This represents a $3.56 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.79%. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, November 29th. FactSet Research Systems’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 34.73%.

About FactSet Research Systems

(Get Rating)

FactSet Research Systems Inc, a financial data and analytics company, provides integrated financial information and analytical applications to the investment community in the Americas, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, and the Asia Pacific. The company delivers insight and information through the workflow solutions of research, analytics and trading, content and technology solutions, and wealth.

Featured Stories

