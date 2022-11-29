Fairfax Financial (TSE:FFH) Reaches New 52-Week High at $779.70

Fairfax Financial Holdings Limited (TSE:FFH – Get Rating) shares hit a new 52-week high on Tuesday . The company traded as high as C$779.70 and last traded at C$778.37, with a volume of 15526 shares. The stock had previously closed at C$778.06.

A number of brokerages recently weighed in on FFH. Cormark lifted their price target on Fairfax Financial from C$860.00 to C$900.00 in a research note on Monday, November 7th. CIBC raised their price objective on Fairfax Financial from C$900.00 to C$950.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, November 4th. Scotiabank raised their price objective on Fairfax Financial from C$910.00 to C$995.00 in a research report on Monday, November 7th. Royal Bank of Canada decreased their price objective on Fairfax Financial from C$725.00 to C$700.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, October 12th. Finally, BMO Capital Markets raised their price objective on Fairfax Financial from C$780.00 to C$800.00 in a research report on Friday, November 4th.

The firm has a market capitalization of C$18.29 billion and a price-to-earnings ratio of 32.87. The company has a current ratio of 1.80, a quick ratio of 0.93 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 45.00. The company has a fifty day moving average price of C$674.10 and a 200-day moving average price of C$671.83.

Fairfax Financial ( TSE:FFH Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, November 3rd. The company reported C($4.76) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of C($35.96) by C$31.20. The firm had revenue of C$8.93 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of C$8.50 billion. On average, equities research analysts predict that Fairfax Financial Holdings Limited will post 111.4900004 EPS for the current year.

Fairfax Financial Holdings Limited, through its subsidiaries, provides property and casualty insurance and reinsurance, and investment management services in the United States, Canada, Asia, and internationally. The company operates through Insurance and Reinsurance, Run-off, and Non-Insurance Companies segments.

