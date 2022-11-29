Fate Therapeutics (NASDAQ:FATE) Trading 6.5% Higher

Fate Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:FATE – Get Rating) shares traded up 6.5% on Tuesday . The company traded as high as $20.54 and last traded at $20.52. 59,872 shares changed hands during trading, a decline of 95% from the average session volume of 1,270,152 shares. The stock had previously closed at $19.26.
A number of research analysts recently commented on the company. Oppenheimer dropped their price target on Fate Therapeutics from $135.00 to $90.00 in a research note on Thursday, August 4th. Morgan Stanley dropped their price target on Fate Therapeutics from $45.00 to $35.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, September 9th. Citigroup dropped their price target on Fate Therapeutics from $87.00 to $80.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, November 16th. StockNews.com assumed coverage on Fate Therapeutics in a research note on Wednesday, October 12th. They issued a “sell” rating for the company. Finally, Cantor Fitzgerald reaffirmed an “overweight” rating and issued a $45.00 price target (down previously from $98.00) on shares of Fate Therapeutics in a research note on Friday, November 4th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating and ten have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $65.27.
The company has a market capitalization of $2.00 billion, a P/E ratio of -6.72 and a beta of 1.58. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $21.03 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $24.97.
Fate Therapeutics, Inc, a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company, develops programmed cellular immunotherapies for cancer and immune disorders worldwide. Its NK- and T-cell immuno-oncology programs under development include FT516 for the treatment of acute myeloid leukemia (AML) B-cell lymphoma, and advanced solid tumor; FT596 to treat B-cell lymphoma and chronic lymphocytic leukemia; FT538 to treat AML and multiple myeloma; FT576 to treat multiple myeloma; FT819 to treat hematologic malignancies and solid tumors; FT536 to treat solid tumors; and FT500 for the treatment of advanced solid tumors.
