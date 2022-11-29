Fate Therapeutics (NASDAQ:FATE) Trading 6.5% Higher

Fate Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:FATE – Get Rating) shares traded up 6.5% on Tuesday . The company traded as high as $20.54 and last traded at $20.52. 59,872 shares changed hands during trading, a decline of 95% from the average session volume of 1,270,152 shares. The stock had previously closed at $19.26.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

A number of research analysts recently commented on the company. Oppenheimer dropped their price target on Fate Therapeutics from $135.00 to $90.00 in a research note on Thursday, August 4th. Morgan Stanley dropped their price target on Fate Therapeutics from $45.00 to $35.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, September 9th. Citigroup dropped their price target on Fate Therapeutics from $87.00 to $80.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, November 16th. StockNews.com assumed coverage on Fate Therapeutics in a research note on Wednesday, October 12th. They issued a “sell” rating for the company. Finally, Cantor Fitzgerald reaffirmed an “overweight” rating and issued a $45.00 price target (down previously from $98.00) on shares of Fate Therapeutics in a research note on Friday, November 4th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating and ten have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $65.27.

Get Fate Therapeutics alerts:

Fate Therapeutics Price Performance

The company has a market capitalization of $2.00 billion, a P/E ratio of -6.72 and a beta of 1.58. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $21.03 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $24.97.

Institutional Trading of Fate Therapeutics

Fate Therapeutics Company Profile

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Capital Impact Advisors LLC grew its holdings in shares of Fate Therapeutics by 22.7% during the third quarter. Capital Impact Advisors LLC now owns 20,273 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $408,000 after purchasing an additional 3,747 shares during the last quarter. Glenmede Trust Co. NA bought a new stake in shares of Fate Therapeutics during the third quarter worth about $207,000. Alpha Paradigm Partners LLC grew its holdings in shares of Fate Therapeutics by 28.3% during the third quarter. Alpha Paradigm Partners LLC now owns 56,644 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $1,269,000 after purchasing an additional 12,491 shares during the last quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SNC boosted its holdings in Fate Therapeutics by 150.3% in the third quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SNC now owns 267,178 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $5,987,000 after acquiring an additional 160,430 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Nomura Holdings Inc. boosted its holdings in Fate Therapeutics by 317.2% in the third quarter. Nomura Holdings Inc. now owns 151,216 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $3,407,000 after acquiring an additional 114,967 shares during the last quarter.

(Get Rating)

Fate Therapeutics, Inc, a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company, develops programmed cellular immunotherapies for cancer and immune disorders worldwide. Its NK- and T-cell immuno-oncology programs under development include FT516 for the treatment of acute myeloid leukemia (AML) B-cell lymphoma, and advanced solid tumor; FT596 to treat B-cell lymphoma and chronic lymphocytic leukemia; FT538 to treat AML and multiple myeloma; FT576 to treat multiple myeloma; FT819 to treat hematologic malignancies and solid tumors; FT536 to treat solid tumors; and FT500 for the treatment of advanced solid tumors.

Recommended Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Fate Therapeutics Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Fate Therapeutics and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.