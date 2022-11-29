Ferrexpo plc (OTCMKTS:FEEXF) Short Interest Up 113.7% in November

Posted by on Nov 29th, 2022

Ferrexpo plc (OTCMKTS:FEEXFGet Rating) saw a significant increase in short interest in November. As of November 15th, there was short interest totalling 29,700 shares, an increase of 113.7% from the October 31st total of 13,900 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 2,900 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 10.2 days.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

A number of research firms have weighed in on FEEXF. Credit Suisse Group cut Ferrexpo from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research note on Monday, November 14th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. cut their target price on Ferrexpo from GBX 160 ($1.91) to GBX 110 ($1.32) in a research report on Monday, September 26th.

Ferrexpo Stock Performance

Shares of OTCMKTS FEEXF remained flat at $1.68 during midday trading on Tuesday. Ferrexpo has a 12-month low of $1.16 and a 12-month high of $4.42. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $1.42 and a 200 day moving average price of $1.68.

Ferrexpo Company Profile

(Get Rating)

Ferrexpo plc, together with its subsidiaries, mines for, develops, processes, produces, markets, exports, and sells iron ore pellets to the metallurgical industry. It operates two mines and a processing plant near Kremenchug in Ukraine; a port in Odessa; a fleet of vessels operating on the Rhine and Danube waterways; and an ocean-going vessel, which provides top-off services.

Further Reading

Receive News & Ratings for Ferrexpo Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Ferrexpo and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.