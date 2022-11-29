Ferrexpo plc (OTCMKTS:FEEXF) Short Interest Up 113.7% in November

Ferrexpo plc (OTCMKTS:FEEXF – Get Rating) saw a significant increase in short interest in November. As of November 15th, there was short interest totalling 29,700 shares, an increase of 113.7% from the October 31st total of 13,900 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 2,900 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 10.2 days.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

A number of research firms have weighed in on FEEXF. Credit Suisse Group cut Ferrexpo from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research note on Monday, November 14th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. cut their target price on Ferrexpo from GBX 160 ($1.91) to GBX 110 ($1.32) in a research report on Monday, September 26th.

Ferrexpo Stock Performance

Shares of OTCMKTS FEEXF remained flat at $1.68 during midday trading on Tuesday. Ferrexpo has a 12-month low of $1.16 and a 12-month high of $4.42. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $1.42 and a 200 day moving average price of $1.68.

Ferrexpo Company Profile

Ferrexpo plc, together with its subsidiaries, mines for, develops, processes, produces, markets, exports, and sells iron ore pellets to the metallurgical industry. It operates two mines and a processing plant near Kremenchug in Ukraine; a port in Odessa; a fleet of vessels operating on the Rhine and Danube waterways; and an ocean-going vessel, which provides top-off services.

Further Reading

