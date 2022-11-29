Ferrovial, S.A. (OTCMKTS:FRRVY) Given Average Rating of “Moderate Buy” by Analysts

Ferrovial, S.A. (OTCMKTS:FRRVY – Get Rating) has been given a consensus recommendation of “Moderate Buy” by the eight ratings firms that are currently covering the stock, Marketbeat reports. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company. The average 1-year price target among analysts that have updated their coverage on the stock in the last year is $27.98.

FRRVY has been the topic of a number of research reports. Jefferies Financial Group assumed coverage on shares of Ferrovial in a research note on Monday, October 10th. They set a “buy” rating on the stock. UBS Group upped their target price on shares of Ferrovial from €27.40 ($28.25) to €28.30 ($29.18) in a report on Thursday, August 4th. Societe Generale reduced their target price on shares of Ferrovial from €30.00 ($30.93) to €29.60 ($30.52) and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Monday, October 3rd. Royal Bank of Canada dropped their price target on shares of Ferrovial from €24.00 ($24.74) to €23.00 ($23.71) and set a “sector perform” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, November 4th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. dropped their price target on shares of Ferrovial from €27.00 ($27.84) to €26.00 ($26.80) and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, October 19th.

Ferrovial Stock Down 0.5 %

FRRVY opened at $26.73 on Tuesday. The company has a 50 day moving average of $23.94 and a 200 day moving average of $25.11. Ferrovial has a 12 month low of $21.90 and a 12 month high of $31.55.

Ferrovial Company Profile

Ferrovial, SA, together with its subsidiaries, operates as an infrastructure and mobility operator in the United States, Poland, Spain, the United Kingdom, Canada, and internationally. The company engages in the design and construction of various public and private works; and development, finance, and operation of toll roads.

