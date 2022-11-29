Fetch.ai (FET) Price Hits $0.0623

Fetch.ai (FET) traded up 2.3% against the dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 17:00 PM Eastern on November 29th. Fetch.ai has a market cap of $46.47 million and approximately $7.58 million worth of Fetch.ai was traded on exchanges in the last day. In the last week, Fetch.ai has traded up 11.9% against the dollar. One Fetch.ai coin can currently be purchased for about $0.0623 or 0.00000378 BTC on exchanges.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

Avalanche (AVAX) traded up 0.5% against the dollar and now trades at $12.52 or 0.00076028 BTC.

Cosmos (ATOM) traded 3.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $10.22 or 0.00062081 BTC.

Algorand (ALGO) traded up 2.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.24 or 0.00001462 BTC.

Cronos (CRO) traded 0.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0634 or 0.00000385 BTC.

NEAR Protocol (NEAR) traded up 2.3% against the dollar and now trades at $1.62 or 0.00009825 BTC.

Internet Computer (ICP) traded 1.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $3.93 or 0.00023874 BTC.

Hedera (HBAR) traded up 0.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0491 or 0.00000298 BTC.

PayProtocol Paycoin (PCI) traded 1.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.24 or 0.00001453 BTC.

Kava (KAVA) traded up 3.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.86 or 0.00005249 BTC.

Theta Fuel (TFUEL) traded 1.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0473 or 0.00000287 BTC.

About Fetch.ai

FET uses the hashing algorithm. Its launch date was March 1st, 2018. Fetch.ai’s total supply is 1,151,441,226 coins and its circulating supply is 746,113,681 coins. The Reddit community for Fetch.ai is https://reddit.com/r/fetchai_community and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. Fetch.ai’s official Twitter account is @fetch_ai. The official message board for Fetch.ai is medium.com/fetch-ai. The official website for Fetch.ai is fetch-ai.network.

Fetch.ai Coin Trading

According to CryptoCompare, “Fetch.ai is delivering AI to the crypto economy. Autonomous Economic Agents, powered by artificial intelligence, can provide automation to decentralised finance that can serve the needs of a single user or aggregate millions of data points for on-chain oracles. These agent-based systems provide greater flexibility, speed and crypto-economic security than existing oracle networks and represent the future of decentralized finance. This technology enables creation of personalised oracles that maintain user’s DeFi positions using decentralized and non-custodial protocols to increase the security and convenience of crypto asset management. The Fetch.ai network is an interchain protocol, based on the Cosmos-SDK, and uses a high-performance WASM-based smart contract language (Cosmwasm) to allow advanced cryptography and machine learning logic to be implemented on chain. This also allows the Fetch.ai network to serve as a layer-2 network for Ethereum and as an interchain bridge to the rest of the blockchain world.Blockchain data provided by: ATOMScan (total supply)”

It is usually not currently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Fetch.ai directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade Fetch.ai should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Changelly, GDAX or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy Fetch.ai using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

