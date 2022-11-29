FG Merger Corp. (NASDAQ:FGMCU) Shares Purchased by Condor Capital Management

Condor Capital Management lifted its position in FG Merger Corp. (NASDAQ:FGMCUGet Rating) by 13.2% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 26,634 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 3,104 shares during the quarter. Condor Capital Management’s holdings in FG Merger were worth $271,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other large investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Sage Mountain Advisors LLC purchased a new position in shares of FG Merger during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $246,000. Skaana Management L.P. acquired a new stake in shares of FG Merger during the first quarter worth $251,000. Radcliffe Capital Management L.P. acquired a new stake in shares of FG Merger during the first quarter worth $5,528,000. Saba Capital Management L.P. acquired a new position in FG Merger in the first quarter valued at $198,000. Finally, Rivernorth Capital Management LLC acquired a new position in FG Merger in the first quarter valued at $5,025,000.

FG Merger Stock Performance

FG Merger stock remained flat at $10.08 during midday trading on Tuesday. The company had a trading volume of 100 shares, compared to its average volume of 19,320. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $10.05 and a 200-day moving average price of $10.05. FG Merger Corp. has a 52-week low of $9.96 and a 52-week high of $10.98.

FG Merger Profile

FG Merger Corp. focuses on effecting a merger, capital stock exchange, asset acquisition, stock purchase, reorganization, or similar business combination with one or more businesses. It intends to focus its search for a target business in the financial services industry in North America. The company was incorporated in 2020 and is based in Itasca, Illinois.

