Fidelity National Information Services, Inc. (NYSE:FIS) Shares Sold by American International Group Inc.

American International Group Inc. trimmed its position in Fidelity National Information Services, Inc. (NYSE:FIS – Get Rating) by 6.3% during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 192,425 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock after selling 13,005 shares during the period. American International Group Inc.’s holdings in Fidelity National Information Services were worth $17,640,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Several other hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Brown Brothers Harriman & Co. grew its position in Fidelity National Information Services by 83.3% during the 1st quarter. Brown Brothers Harriman & Co. now owns 286 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock worth $29,000 after purchasing an additional 130 shares during the period. SRS Capital Advisors Inc. lifted its stake in Fidelity National Information Services by 298.7% in the 1st quarter. SRS Capital Advisors Inc. now owns 299 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock valued at $30,000 after buying an additional 224 shares in the last quarter. MV Capital Management Inc. raised its holdings in Fidelity National Information Services by 782.1% in the 2nd quarter. MV Capital Management Inc. now owns 344 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock valued at $32,000 after acquiring an additional 305 shares during the last quarter. Tcwp LLC acquired a new stake in Fidelity National Information Services in the 1st quarter valued at about $33,000. Finally, Financial Management Professionals Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Fidelity National Information Services by 159.9% during the 2nd quarter. Financial Management Professionals Inc. now owns 356 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock worth $33,000 after buying an additional 219 shares during the last quarter. 90.39% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get Fidelity National Information Services alerts:

Insider Buying and Selling at Fidelity National Information Services

In other Fidelity National Information Services news, CEO Gary Norcross sold 80,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, September 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $90.89, for a total value of $7,271,200.00. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 846,643 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $76,951,382.27. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Insiders have sold 199,403 shares of company stock valued at $18,149,160 over the last quarter. Corporate insiders own 0.68% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Fidelity National Information Services Stock Down 0.7 %

FIS has been the subject of several recent research reports. Citigroup decreased their price target on shares of Fidelity National Information Services from $98.00 to $75.00 in a research report on Friday, November 4th. Barclays decreased their price objective on shares of Fidelity National Information Services from $110.00 to $90.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Sunday, November 6th. Mizuho reduced their price target on shares of Fidelity National Information Services from $105.00 to $90.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Friday. Stephens reissued an “equal weight” rating and issued a $65.00 price target on shares of Fidelity National Information Services in a research report on Friday, November 4th. Finally, StockNews.com started coverage on shares of Fidelity National Information Services in a research report on Wednesday, October 12th. They issued a “hold” rating for the company. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have issued a hold rating, eighteen have given a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, Fidelity National Information Services has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $106.93.

Shares of NYSE FIS opened at $65.53 on Tuesday. Fidelity National Information Services, Inc. has a 12-month low of $56.53 and a 12-month high of $122.06. The company has a market capitalization of $38.88 billion, a PE ratio of 42.83, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.83 and a beta of 0.86. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.30, a current ratio of 0.77 and a quick ratio of 0.77. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $72.97 and its two-hundred day moving average is $88.24.

Fidelity National Information Services Dividend Announcement

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, December 23rd. Shareholders of record on Friday, December 9th will be issued a $0.47 dividend. This represents a $1.88 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.87%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, December 8th. Fidelity National Information Services’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 122.88%.

Fidelity National Information Services Company Profile

(Get Rating)

Fidelity National Information Services, Inc provides technology solutions for merchants, banks, and capital markets firms worldwide. It operates through Merchant Solutions, Banking Solutions, and Capital Market Solutions segments. The Merchant Solutions segment offers enterprise acquiring, software-led small- to medium-sized businesses acquiring, and global e-commerce solutions.

Featured Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding FIS? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Fidelity National Information Services, Inc. (NYSE:FIS – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Fidelity National Information Services Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Fidelity National Information Services and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.