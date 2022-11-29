Fidelity Total Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:FBND) Shares Purchased by Shakespeare Wealth Management Inc.

Shakespeare Wealth Management Inc. increased its holdings in Fidelity Total Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:FBND – Get Rating) by 1.5% during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 409,300 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 6,125 shares during the quarter. Fidelity Total Bond ETF comprises approximately 7.7% of Shakespeare Wealth Management Inc.’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 4th largest holding. Shakespeare Wealth Management Inc. owned 0.84% of Fidelity Total Bond ETF worth $18,996,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of FBND. SRS Capital Advisors Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Fidelity Total Bond ETF by 18.5% in the 1st quarter. SRS Capital Advisors Inc. now owns 1,496 shares of the company’s stock valued at $74,000 after buying an additional 234 shares during the period. Concourse Financial Group Securities Inc. lifted its holdings in Fidelity Total Bond ETF by 2.3% in the second quarter. Concourse Financial Group Securities Inc. now owns 11,060 shares of the company’s stock valued at $516,000 after acquiring an additional 247 shares during the period. Centaurus Financial Inc. lifted its holdings in Fidelity Total Bond ETF by 4.1% in the second quarter. Centaurus Financial Inc. now owns 9,802 shares of the company’s stock valued at $456,000 after acquiring an additional 382 shares during the period. Bank of Montreal Can boosted its position in Fidelity Total Bond ETF by 7.4% in the 2nd quarter. Bank of Montreal Can now owns 5,681 shares of the company’s stock worth $271,000 after purchasing an additional 392 shares in the last quarter. Finally, D.B. Root & Company LLC grew its stake in shares of Fidelity Total Bond ETF by 2.2% during the 1st quarter. D.B. Root & Company LLC now owns 18,874 shares of the company’s stock worth $939,000 after purchasing an additional 406 shares during the period.

Get Fidelity Total Bond ETF alerts:

Fidelity Total Bond ETF Price Performance

Shares of NYSEARCA:FBND traded down $0.08 during trading on Tuesday, hitting $45.21. 3,825 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 468,034. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $44.48 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $46.13. Fidelity Total Bond ETF has a 52-week low of $43.25 and a 52-week high of $53.44.

Read More

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding FBND? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Fidelity Total Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:FBND – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Fidelity Total Bond ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Fidelity Total Bond ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.