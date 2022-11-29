Figure Acquisition Corp. I (NYSE:FACA) Short Interest Down 99.0% in November

Figure Acquisition Corp. I (NYSE:FACA – Get Rating) was the recipient of a large drop in short interest during the month of November. As of November 15th, there was short interest totalling 5,000 shares, a drop of 99.0% from the October 31st total of 499,200 shares. Currently, 0.0% of the company’s shares are sold short. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 133,000 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 0.0 days.

Figure Acquisition Corp. I Price Performance

Shares of FACA stock traded up $0.01 during trading hours on Monday, reaching $10.05. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 53,710 shares, compared to its average volume of 82,105. Figure Acquisition Corp. I has a one year low of $9.71 and a one year high of $10.05. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $9.93 and its 200 day simple moving average is $9.86.

Get Figure Acquisition Corp. I alerts:

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

A number of large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Marshall Wace LLP raised its stake in Figure Acquisition Corp. I by 64.5% during the third quarter. Marshall Wace LLP now owns 1,341,341 shares of the company’s stock valued at $13,211,000 after buying an additional 525,785 shares during the last quarter. Toronto Dominion Bank purchased a new position in Figure Acquisition Corp. I during the second quarter valued at $1,770,000. First Trust Capital Management L.P. raised its stake in shares of Figure Acquisition Corp. I by 249.6% in the third quarter. First Trust Capital Management L.P. now owns 174,817 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,722,000 after purchasing an additional 124,817 shares during the last quarter. Westchester Capital Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of Figure Acquisition Corp. I in the third quarter worth $1,605,000. Finally, Cantor Fitzgerald L. P. purchased a new position in shares of Figure Acquisition Corp. I in the third quarter worth $1,136,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 53.44% of the company’s stock.

Figure Acquisition Corp. I Company Profile

Figure Acquisition Corp. I does not have significant operations. The company intends to effect a merger, capital stock exchange, asset acquisition, stock purchase, reorganization, or similar business combination in the financial technology and financial services sector. The company was incorporated in 2020 and is based in San Francisco, California.

Further Reading

Receive News & Ratings for Figure Acquisition Corp. I Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Figure Acquisition Corp. I and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.