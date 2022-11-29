Financial Analysis: Calmare Therapeutics (OTCMKTS:CTTC) vs. BrainsWay (NASDAQ:BWAY)

Calmare Therapeutics (OTCMKTS:CTTC – Get Rating) and BrainsWay (NASDAQ:BWAY – Get Rating) are both small-cap medical companies, but which is the better investment? We will compare the two businesses based on the strength of their institutional ownership, dividends, valuation, risk, profitability, earnings and analyst recommendations.

Profitability

This table compares Calmare Therapeutics and BrainsWay’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Calmare Therapeutics N/A N/A N/A BrainsWay -36.57% -20.09% -15.02%

Institutional and Insider Ownership

47.9% of BrainsWay shares are owned by institutional investors. 17.5% of Calmare Therapeutics shares are owned by company insiders. Comparatively, 19.0% of BrainsWay shares are owned by company insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that hedge funds, large money managers and endowments believe a stock will outperform the market over the long term.

Analyst Recommendations

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Calmare Therapeutics 0 0 0 0 N/A BrainsWay 0 0 4 0 3.00

This is a breakdown of current ratings for Calmare Therapeutics and BrainsWay, as provided by MarketBeat.

BrainsWay has a consensus target price of $9.94, indicating a potential upside of 404.44%. Given BrainsWay’s higher probable upside, analysts plainly believe BrainsWay is more favorable than Calmare Therapeutics.

Volatility and Risk

Calmare Therapeutics has a beta of -0.26, meaning that its share price is 126% less volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, BrainsWay has a beta of 1.42, meaning that its share price is 42% more volatile than the S&P 500.

Earnings & Valuation

This table compares Calmare Therapeutics and BrainsWay’s top-line revenue, earnings per share and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Calmare Therapeutics N/A N/A N/A N/A N/A BrainsWay $29.66 million 1.10 -$6.46 million ($0.32) -6.16

Calmare Therapeutics has higher earnings, but lower revenue than BrainsWay.

Summary

BrainsWay beats Calmare Therapeutics on 6 of the 9 factors compared between the two stocks.

About Calmare Therapeutics

Calmare Therapeutics, Inc. engages in the research, development, and commercialization of chronic, neuropathic pain and wound affliction devices. It offers licensing and technology sourcing. The company was founded in 1968 and is headquartered in Fairfield, CT.

About BrainsWay

Brainsway Ltd. develops and sells noninvasive neurostimulation treatments for mental health disorders in the United States, Europe, Israel, and internationally. It offers Deep Transcranial Magnetic Stimulation platform technology for the treatment of major depressive disorders, anxious depression, obsessive-compulsive disorders, smoking addiction, bipolar disorders, post traumatic stress disorders, schizophrenia, Alzheimer's disease, autism, chronic pain, multiple sclerosis, post stroke rehabilitation, and Parkinson's diseases. The company primarily serves doctors, hospitals, and medical centers in the field of psychiatry. Brainsway Ltd. was founded in 2003 and is headquartered in Jerusalem, Israel.

