FinVolution Group (NYSE:FINV) Trading Up 7%

Shares of FinVolution Group (NYSE:FINV – Get Rating) were up 7% during trading on Tuesday . The stock traded as high as $4.59 and last traded at $4.59. Approximately 26,573 shares changed hands during trading, a decline of 97% from the average daily volume of 770,499 shares. The stock had previously closed at $4.29.

Several research analysts have commented on FINV shares. Citigroup lifted their price target on shares of FinVolution Group from $5.33 to $5.68 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, August 24th. China Renaissance restated a “buy” rating and issued a $6.20 target price on shares of FinVolution Group in a report on Thursday, September 29th.

The firm has a market cap of $1.31 billion, a P/E ratio of 3.70 and a beta of 0.66. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $4.56 and its two-hundred day moving average is $4.49.

FinVolution Group ( NYSE:FINV Get Rating ) last released its quarterly earnings results on Monday, November 14th. The company reported $0.30 earnings per share for the quarter. The business had revenue of $417.72 million for the quarter. FinVolution Group had a net margin of 22.59% and a return on equity of 22.07%.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Quadrant Capital Group LLC lifted its position in FinVolution Group by 48.6% during the second quarter. Quadrant Capital Group LLC now owns 7,507 shares of the company’s stock valued at $36,000 after buying an additional 2,455 shares during the period. Russell Investments Group Ltd. purchased a new position in FinVolution Group during the first quarter valued at $35,000. Segall Bryant & Hamill LLC purchased a new position in shares of FinVolution Group in the 3rd quarter worth about $45,000. Wipfli Financial Advisors LLC purchased a new position in shares of FinVolution Group in the 3rd quarter worth about $51,000. Finally, D Orazio & Associates Inc. purchased a new position in shares of FinVolution Group in the 3rd quarter worth about $52,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 22.77% of the company’s stock.

FinVolution Group operates fintech platform that connects underserved individual borrowers with financial institutions in China. It operates in online consumer finance industry. The company's platform empowered by proprietary technologies, features automated loan transaction process, which enables a user experience.

