First Citizens BancShares, Inc. (NASDAQ:FCNCP) Sees Large Increase in Short Interest

First Citizens BancShares, Inc. (NASDAQ:FCNCP – Get Rating) saw a large growth in short interest during the month of November. As of November 15th, there was short interest totalling 10,100 shares, a growth of 140.5% from the October 31st total of 4,200 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 24,200 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 0.4 days.
First Citizens BancShares Stock Performance
Shares of FCNCP traded down $0.35 during mid-day trading on Tuesday, hitting $19.80. The company had a trading volume of 461 shares, compared to its average volume of 37,782. The business has a 50-day moving average of $20.66. First Citizens BancShares has a 1-year low of $19.40 and a 1-year high of $27.10.
First Citizens BancShares Announces Dividend
The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, December 15th. Investors of record on Wednesday, November 30th will be given a $0.3359 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, November 29th. This represents a $1.34 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 6.79%.
First Citizens BancShares Company Profile
First Citizens BancShares, Inc operates as the holding company for First-Citizens Bank & Trust Company that provides retail and commercial banking services to individuals, businesses, and professionals. The company's deposit products include checking, savings, money market, and time deposit accounts.
