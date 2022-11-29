First Majestic Silver (TSE:FR) PT Lowered to C$12.50

First Majestic Silver (TSE:FR – Get Rating) (NYSE:AG) had its target price dropped by equities researchers at HC Wainwright to C$12.50 in a research note issued to investors on Tuesday, Stock Target Advisor reports. The brokerage presently has an “outperform” rating on the mining company’s stock. HC Wainwright’s price objective points to a potential upside of 0.56% from the stock’s previous close.

Several other analysts have also issued reports on FR. TD Securities boosted their price target on First Majestic Silver from C$11.00 to C$12.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, November 10th. Cormark upped their price objective on First Majestic Silver from C$12.50 to C$14.25 in a research note on Friday, August 5th. BMO Capital Markets upped their price objective on First Majestic Silver from C$9.50 to C$10.25 in a research note on Friday, August 5th. Finally, National Bankshares upped their price objective on First Majestic Silver from C$11.75 to C$13.00 in a research note on Thursday, October 13th.

First Majestic Silver Stock Performance

TSE:FR traded up C$0.65 during mid-day trading on Tuesday, hitting C$12.43. 295,968 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 740,183. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is C$11.41 and its 200-day moving average price is C$10.50. First Majestic Silver has a one year low of C$8.12 and a one year high of C$18.41. The company has a quick ratio of 1.19, a current ratio of 1.88 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 19.13. The firm has a market cap of C$3.30 billion and a price-to-earnings ratio of 4,143.33.

Insider Activity at First Majestic Silver

First Majestic Silver Company Profile

In other news, Senior Officer Todd Olson Anthony purchased 5,000 shares of the company's stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, September 5th. The stock was bought at an average cost of C$9.56 per share, with a total value of C$47,800.00. Following the completion of the purchase, the insider now owns 190,000 shares in the company, valued at C$1,816,400. Also, Director Rose Marjorie Co sold 2,344 shares of the company's stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, October 24th. The shares were sold at an average price of C$11.40, for a total value of C$26,721.60. Following the sale, the director now owns 14,121 shares in the company, valued at C$160,979.40. Over the last three months, insiders bought 15,000 shares of company stock valued at $148,600 and sold 63,344 shares valued at $715,802.

First Majestic Silver Corp. engages in the acquisition, exploration, development, and production of mineral properties with a focus on silver and gold production in North America. It holds 100% interests in the San Dimas Silver/Gold Mine covering an area of 71,868 hectares located in Durango and Sinaloa states; the Santa Elena Silver/Gold Mine covering an area of 102,244 hectares located in Sonora; Jerritt Canyon gold mine that covers an area of approximately of 30,821 hectares located in Elko County, Nevada; and the La Encantada Silver Mine covering an area of 4,076 hectares situated in Coahuila, as well as surface land ownership of 1,343 hectares.

