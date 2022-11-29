First Majestic Silver (TSE:FR) PT Lowered to C$12.50

First Majestic Silver (TSE:FR – Get Rating) (NYSE:AG) had its target price dropped by equities researchers at HC Wainwright to C$12.50 in a research note issued to investors on Tuesday, Stock Target Advisor reports. The brokerage presently has an “outperform” rating on the mining company’s stock. HC Wainwright’s price objective points to a potential upside of 0.56% from the stock’s previous close.
Several other analysts have also issued reports on FR. TD Securities boosted their price target on First Majestic Silver from C$11.00 to C$12.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, November 10th. Cormark upped their price objective on First Majestic Silver from C$12.50 to C$14.25 in a research note on Friday, August 5th. BMO Capital Markets upped their price objective on First Majestic Silver from C$9.50 to C$10.25 in a research note on Friday, August 5th. Finally, National Bankshares upped their price objective on First Majestic Silver from C$11.75 to C$13.00 in a research note on Thursday, October 13th.
TSE:FR traded up C$0.65 during mid-day trading on Tuesday, hitting C$12.43. 295,968 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 740,183. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is C$11.41 and its 200-day moving average price is C$10.50. First Majestic Silver has a one year low of C$8.12 and a one year high of C$18.41. The company has a quick ratio of 1.19, a current ratio of 1.88 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 19.13. The firm has a market cap of C$3.30 billion and a price-to-earnings ratio of 4,143.33.
First Majestic Silver Corp. engages in the acquisition, exploration, development, and production of mineral properties with a focus on silver and gold production in North America. It holds 100% interests in the San Dimas Silver/Gold Mine covering an area of 71,868 hectares located in Durango and Sinaloa states; the Santa Elena Silver/Gold Mine covering an area of 102,244 hectares located in Sonora; Jerritt Canyon gold mine that covers an area of approximately of 30,821 hectares located in Elko County, Nevada; and the La Encantada Silver Mine covering an area of 4,076 hectares situated in Coahuila, as well as surface land ownership of 1,343 hectares.
