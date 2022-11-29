First Merchants Co. (FRME) To Go Ex-Dividend on December 1st

First Merchants Co. (NASDAQ:FRME – Get Rating) declared a quarterly dividend on Tuesday, November 8th, Wall Street Journal reports. Stockholders of record on Friday, December 2nd will be paid a dividend of 0.32 per share by the bank on Friday, December 16th. This represents a $1.28 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.97%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, December 1st.

First Merchants has increased its dividend payment by an average of 10.4% per year over the last three years and has raised its dividend annually for the last 10 consecutive years. First Merchants has a payout ratio of 27.1% meaning its dividend is sufficiently covered by earnings. Equities analysts expect First Merchants to earn $4.68 per share next year, which means the company should continue to be able to cover its $1.28 annual dividend with an expected future payout ratio of 27.4%.

Shares of NASDAQ FRME opened at $43.17 on Tuesday. First Merchants has a one year low of $34.07 and a one year high of $46.12. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.42, a current ratio of 0.80 and a quick ratio of 0.80. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $42.37 and its 200-day moving average price is $40.28. The stock has a market capitalization of $2.57 billion, a PE ratio of 12.30 and a beta of 1.10.

A number of research analysts have recently commented on the company. Raymond James upped their price target on First Merchants from $48.00 to $52.00 and gave the company a “strong-buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, October 26th. Stephens boosted their price objective on First Merchants to $50.00 in a research note on Tuesday, August 23rd. Finally, StockNews.com assumed coverage on First Merchants in a research note on Wednesday, October 12th. They set a “hold” rating on the stock.

In other First Merchants news, Director Charles E. Schalliol sold 24,523 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, October 28th. The stock was sold at an average price of $44.25, for a total value of $1,085,142.75. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 32,020 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,416,885. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. In other news, Director Charles E. Schalliol sold 24,523 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, October 28th. The stock was sold at an average price of $44.25, for a total value of $1,085,142.75. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 32,020 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,416,885. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, insider Stephan Fluhler sold 3,174 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, October 31st. The stock was sold at an average price of $44.29, for a total value of $140,576.46. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 22,576 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $999,891.04. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Corporate insiders own 1.24% of the company’s stock.

Several institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Vanguard Group Inc. boosted its holdings in First Merchants by 2.2% during the 3rd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 6,261,085 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $242,180,000 after acquiring an additional 134,383 shares during the period. BlackRock Inc. boosted its holdings in First Merchants by 0.8% during the 1st quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 3,988,756 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $165,932,000 after acquiring an additional 33,505 shares during the period. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP boosted its holdings in First Merchants by 2.8% during the 1st quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 2,650,090 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $110,244,000 after acquiring an additional 72,607 shares during the period. State Street Corp boosted its holdings in First Merchants by 7.9% during the 1st quarter. State Street Corp now owns 1,882,370 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $78,307,000 after acquiring an additional 137,877 shares during the period. Finally, Northern Trust Corp boosted its holdings in First Merchants by 2.5% during the 2nd quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 670,460 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $23,882,000 after acquiring an additional 16,061 shares during the period. 72.37% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

First Merchants Corporation operates as the financial holding company for First Merchants Bank that provides community banking services. It accepts time, savings, and demand deposits; and provides consumer, commercial, agri-business, and real estate mortgage loans, as well as public finance. The company also offers personal and corporate trust; brokerage and private wealth management; and letters of credit, repurchase agreements, and other corporate services.

