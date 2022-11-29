First Property Group plc (LON:FPO) Declares GBX 0.25 Dividend

First Property Group plc (LON:FPO – Get Rating) announced a dividend on Tuesday, November 29th, Upcoming.Co.Uk reports. Shareholders of record on Thursday, December 8th will be paid a dividend of GBX 0.25 ($0.00) per share on Friday, December 30th. This represents a yield of 1.06%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, December 8th. The official announcement can be viewed at this link.

First Property Group Stock Down 0.2 %

Shares of LON:FPO opened at GBX 23.45 ($0.28) on Tuesday. First Property Group has a 12 month low of GBX 22.40 ($0.27) and a 12 month high of GBX 37 ($0.44). The company’s 50-day moving average price is GBX 24.99 and its two-hundred day moving average price is GBX 27.88. The company has a quick ratio of 1.08, a current ratio of 2.63 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 33.87. The firm has a market cap of £26.00 million and a P/E ratio of 391.67.

Get First Property Group alerts:

First Property Group Company Profile

(Get Rating)

Featured Articles

First Property Group plc is a real estate investment firm. It provides fund management, financial, and technical services to the property industry in the United Kingdom and other European countries. The firm manages commercial properties of various fund investors, as well as involves in property investment and trading, property equity finance, and online activities.

Receive News & Ratings for First Property Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for First Property Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.