First Property Group plc (LON:FPO) Declares GBX 0.25 Dividend

First Property Group plc (LON:FPO – Get Rating) announced a dividend on Tuesday, November 29th, Upcoming.Co.Uk reports. Shareholders of record on Thursday, December 8th will be paid a dividend of GBX 0.25 ($0.00) per share on Friday, December 30th. This represents a yield of 1.06%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, December 8th. The official announcement can be viewed at this link.
First Property Group Stock Down 0.2 %
Shares of LON:FPO opened at GBX 23.45 ($0.28) on Tuesday. First Property Group has a 12 month low of GBX 22.40 ($0.27) and a 12 month high of GBX 37 ($0.44). The company’s 50-day moving average price is GBX 24.99 and its two-hundred day moving average price is GBX 27.88. The company has a quick ratio of 1.08, a current ratio of 2.63 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 33.87. The firm has a market cap of £26.00 million and a P/E ratio of 391.67.
First Property Group Company Profile
