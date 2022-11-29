First Reserve Sustainable Growth Corp. (NASDAQ:FRSG) Stock Position Raised by Sculptor Capital LP

Sculptor Capital LP lifted its position in First Reserve Sustainable Growth Corp. (NASDAQ:FRSG – Get Rating) by 7.7% in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 275,799 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 19,707 shares during the quarter. Sculptor Capital LP’s holdings in First Reserve Sustainable Growth were worth $2,694,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Several other hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in FRSG. Wolverine Asset Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of First Reserve Sustainable Growth in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $101,000. Karpus Management Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of First Reserve Sustainable Growth in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $575,000. JPMorgan Chase & Co. purchased a new stake in First Reserve Sustainable Growth in the 1st quarter worth approximately $3,900,000. Bank of Montreal Can purchased a new stake in First Reserve Sustainable Growth in the 1st quarter worth approximately $981,000. Finally, Omni Event Management Ltd lifted its position in First Reserve Sustainable Growth by 1.9% in the 1st quarter. Omni Event Management Ltd now owns 1,309,220 shares of the company’s stock worth $12,765,000 after buying an additional 24,132 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 74.04% of the company’s stock.

First Reserve Sustainable Growth Trading Up 0.1 %

FRSG stock opened at $9.96 on Tuesday. First Reserve Sustainable Growth Corp. has a 12-month low of $9.71 and a 12-month high of $9.97. The company has a 50 day moving average of $9.89 and a two-hundred day moving average of $9.83.

About First Reserve Sustainable Growth

First Reserve Sustainable Growth Corp. does not have significant operations. It intends to effect a merger, capital stock exchange, asset acquisition, stock purchase, reorganization or similar business combination with one or more businesses. The company was incorporated in 2021 and is based in Stamford, Connecticut.

