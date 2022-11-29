First Trust Industrials/Producer Durables AlphaDEX Fund (NYSEARCA:FXR) Sees Strong Trading Volume

Shares of First Trust Industrials/Producer Durables AlphaDEX Fund (NYSEARCA:FXR – Get Rating) saw an uptick in trading volume on Tuesday . 13,708 shares were traded during trading, a decline of 94% from the previous session’s volume of 214,482 shares.The stock last traded at $53.00 and had previously closed at $52.69.

First Trust Industrials/Producer Durables AlphaDEX Fund Price Performance

The business’s fifty day moving average price is $49.55 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $50.78.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On First Trust Industrials/Producer Durables AlphaDEX Fund

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Regal Investment Advisors LLC boosted its stake in First Trust Industrials/Producer Durables AlphaDEX Fund by 10.2% during the 1st quarter. Regal Investment Advisors LLC now owns 22,644 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,280,000 after purchasing an additional 2,101 shares during the last quarter. RPg Family Wealth Advisory LLC increased its stake in First Trust Industrials/Producer Durables AlphaDEX Fund by 21.7% during the first quarter. RPg Family Wealth Advisory LLC now owns 10,046 shares of the company’s stock worth $568,000 after purchasing an additional 1,794 shares during the period. Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. increased its stake in First Trust Industrials/Producer Durables AlphaDEX Fund by 103.1% during the first quarter. Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. now owns 1,032 shares of the company’s stock worth $58,000 after purchasing an additional 524 shares during the period. Western Wealth Management LLC increased its stake in First Trust Industrials/Producer Durables AlphaDEX Fund by 68.9% during the first quarter. Western Wealth Management LLC now owns 17,352 shares of the company’s stock worth $980,000 after purchasing an additional 7,078 shares during the period. Finally, Bank of New York Mellon Corp grew its position in shares of First Trust Industrials/Producer Durables AlphaDEX Fund by 73.8% during the first quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 8,991 shares of the company’s stock worth $509,000 after buying an additional 3,817 shares in the last quarter.

About First Trust Industrials/Producer Durables AlphaDEX Fund

First Trust Industrials/Producer Durables AlphaDEX Fund (the Fund) is an exchange-traded fund. The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield of an equity index called the StrataQuant Industrials Index (the Index). The Index is an enhanced index created and administered by the AMEX, which employs the AlphaDEX stock selection methodology to select stocks from the Russell 1000 Index.

