First Trust NASDAQ ABA Community Bank Index Fund (NASDAQ:QABA) Short Interest Up 67.3% in November

First Trust NASDAQ ABA Community Bank Index Fund (NASDAQ:QABA – Get Rating) was the target of a large growth in short interest in November. As of November 15th, there was short interest totalling 49,700 shares, a growth of 67.3% from the October 31st total of 29,700 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 39,800 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 1.2 days.

Institutional Trading of First Trust NASDAQ ABA Community Bank Index Fund

Several large investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. boosted its position in shares of First Trust NASDAQ ABA Community Bank Index Fund by 1.0% during the 1st quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 27,927 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,569,000 after acquiring an additional 266 shares in the last quarter. HHM Wealth Advisors LLC lifted its stake in First Trust NASDAQ ABA Community Bank Index Fund by 134.8% in the 2nd quarter. HHM Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 716 shares of the company’s stock valued at $36,000 after purchasing an additional 411 shares during the last quarter. Paragon Private Wealth Management LLC lifted its stake in First Trust NASDAQ ABA Community Bank Index Fund by 12.0% in the 1st quarter. Paragon Private Wealth Management LLC now owns 4,052 shares of the company’s stock valued at $218,000 after purchasing an additional 434 shares during the last quarter. Ignite Planners LLC lifted its stake in First Trust NASDAQ ABA Community Bank Index Fund by 2.8% in the 1st quarter. Ignite Planners LLC now owns 17,113 shares of the company’s stock valued at $920,000 after purchasing an additional 461 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. lifted its stake in First Trust NASDAQ ABA Community Bank Index Fund by 4.3% in the 3rd quarter. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. now owns 16,711 shares of the company’s stock valued at $842,000 after purchasing an additional 694 shares during the last quarter.

First Trust NASDAQ ABA Community Bank Index Fund Stock Performance

Shares of NASDAQ QABA traded down $1.19 during trading hours on Tuesday, hitting $55.97. 16,947 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 27,878. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $54.36 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $53.08. First Trust NASDAQ ABA Community Bank Index Fund has a 1-year low of $47.90 and a 1-year high of $63.67.

First Trust NASDAQ ABA Community Bank Index Fund Increases Dividend

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, September 30th. Investors of record on Monday, September 26th were given a dividend of $0.292 per share. This is a positive change from First Trust NASDAQ ABA Community Bank Index Fund’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.27. The ex-dividend date was Friday, September 23rd. This represents a $1.17 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.09%.

