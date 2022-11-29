First Trust NASDAQ Clean Edge Smart Grid Infrastructure Index Fund (NASDAQ:GRID) Short Interest Update

First Trust NASDAQ Clean Edge Smart Grid Infrastructure Index Fund (NASDAQ:GRID – Get Rating) was the recipient of a significant drop in short interest in November. As of November 15th, there was short interest totalling 13,800 shares, a drop of 90.3% from the October 31st total of 141,700 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 29,600 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 0.5 days.
First Trust NASDAQ Clean Edge Smart Grid Infrastructure Index Fund Stock Performance
NASDAQ GRID traded down $1.85 on Monday, reaching $91.15. The company had a trading volume of 56,906 shares, compared to its average volume of 45,412. First Trust NASDAQ Clean Edge Smart Grid Infrastructure Index Fund has a 12 month low of $71.92 and a 12 month high of $103.92. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $82.16 and its 200 day moving average price is $83.17.
First Trust NASDAQ Clean Edge Smart Grid Infrastructure Index Fund Cuts Dividend
The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, September 30th. Investors of record on Monday, September 26th were given a $0.271 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Friday, September 23rd. This represents a $1.08 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.19%.
Institutional Investors Weigh In On First Trust NASDAQ Clean Edge Smart Grid Infrastructure Index Fund
About First Trust NASDAQ Clean Edge Smart Grid Infrastructure Index Fund
First Trust NASDAQ Clean Edge Smart Grid Infrastructure Index Fund (the Fund) seeks investment results, which correspond to the price and yield (before the Fund’s fees and expenses) of an equity index called the NASDAQ OMX Clean Edge Smart Grid Infrastructure Index (the Index). The Fund focuses to invest at least 90% of its net assets in common stocks, which comprises the Index or in depositary receipts, which may include American depositary receipts (ADRs), global depositary receipts (GDRs), European depositary receipts (EDRs) or other depositary receipts (collectively Depositary Receipts) representing securities in the Index.
