First Trust NASDAQ Clean Edge Smart Grid Infrastructure Index Fund (NASDAQ:GRID) Short Interest Update

First Trust NASDAQ Clean Edge Smart Grid Infrastructure Index Fund (NASDAQ:GRID – Get Rating) was the recipient of a significant drop in short interest in November. As of November 15th, there was short interest totalling 13,800 shares, a drop of 90.3% from the October 31st total of 141,700 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 29,600 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 0.5 days.

First Trust NASDAQ Clean Edge Smart Grid Infrastructure Index Fund Stock Performance

NASDAQ GRID traded down $1.85 on Monday, reaching $91.15. The company had a trading volume of 56,906 shares, compared to its average volume of 45,412. First Trust NASDAQ Clean Edge Smart Grid Infrastructure Index Fund has a 12 month low of $71.92 and a 12 month high of $103.92. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $82.16 and its 200 day moving average price is $83.17.

Get First Trust NASDAQ Clean Edge Smart Grid Infrastructure Index Fund alerts:

First Trust NASDAQ Clean Edge Smart Grid Infrastructure Index Fund Cuts Dividend

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, September 30th. Investors of record on Monday, September 26th were given a $0.271 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Friday, September 23rd. This represents a $1.08 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.19%.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On First Trust NASDAQ Clean Edge Smart Grid Infrastructure Index Fund

About First Trust NASDAQ Clean Edge Smart Grid Infrastructure Index Fund

Several institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Jane Street Group LLC increased its holdings in First Trust NASDAQ Clean Edge Smart Grid Infrastructure Index Fund by 181.7% during the second quarter. Jane Street Group LLC now owns 170,171 shares of the company’s stock valued at $13,197,000 after buying an additional 109,756 shares during the period. Wells Fargo & Company MN boosted its position in shares of First Trust NASDAQ Clean Edge Smart Grid Infrastructure Index Fund by 29.2% in the 2nd quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 139,564 shares of the company’s stock worth $10,823,000 after purchasing an additional 31,541 shares in the last quarter. OLD Mission Capital LLC acquired a new position in First Trust NASDAQ Clean Edge Smart Grid Infrastructure Index Fund during the 2nd quarter valued at about $2,283,000. UBS Group AG boosted its holdings in First Trust NASDAQ Clean Edge Smart Grid Infrastructure Index Fund by 10.3% in the first quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 290,306 shares of the company’s stock worth $27,306,000 after acquiring an additional 27,094 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Bank of America Corp DE raised its position in shares of First Trust NASDAQ Clean Edge Smart Grid Infrastructure Index Fund by 7.4% in the 1st quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 384,189 shares of the company’s stock valued at $36,136,000 after purchasing an additional 26,310 shares during the last quarter.

(Get Rating)

First Trust NASDAQ Clean Edge Smart Grid Infrastructure Index Fund (the Fund) seeks investment results, which correspond to the price and yield (before the Fund’s fees and expenses) of an equity index called the NASDAQ OMX Clean Edge Smart Grid Infrastructure Index (the Index). The Fund focuses to invest at least 90% of its net assets in common stocks, which comprises the Index or in depositary receipts, which may include American depositary receipts (ADRs), global depositary receipts (GDRs), European depositary receipts (EDRs) or other depositary receipts (collectively Depositary Receipts) representing securities in the Index.

Recommended Stories

Receive News & Ratings for First Trust NASDAQ Clean Edge Smart Grid Infrastructure Index Fund Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for First Trust NASDAQ Clean Edge Smart Grid Infrastructure Index Fund and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.