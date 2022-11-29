First Trust Senior Loan Fund (NASDAQ:FTSL) Short Interest Update

First Trust Senior Loan Fund (NASDAQ:FTSL – Get Rating) was the target of a significant increase in short interest in the month of November. As of November 15th, there was short interest totalling 242,000 shares, an increase of 595.4% from the October 31st total of 34,800 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 623,900 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 0.4 days.
Institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Lincoln National Corp acquired a new position in shares of First Trust Senior Loan Fund during the first quarter worth $589,000. Beaumont Financial Partners LLC increased its holdings in shares of First Trust Senior Loan Fund by 77.1% during the first quarter. Beaumont Financial Partners LLC now owns 9,191 shares of the company’s stock worth $432,000 after buying an additional 4,000 shares in the last quarter. Wealthsource Partners LLC acquired a new position in shares of First Trust Senior Loan Fund during the first quarter worth $381,000. Lake Street Financial LLC increased its holdings in shares of First Trust Senior Loan Fund by 24.7% during the first quarter. Lake Street Financial LLC now owns 66,664 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,137,000 after buying an additional 13,201 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Opal Wealth Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of First Trust Senior Loan Fund during the first quarter worth $380,000.
Shares of FTSL stock opened at $44.89 on Tuesday. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $44.73 and a 200 day simple moving average of $45.02. First Trust Senior Loan Fund has a 1 year low of $43.80 and a 1 year high of $48.13.
