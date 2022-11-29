Fiserv, Inc. (NASDAQ:FISV) Shares Sold by American International Group Inc.

American International Group Inc. lowered its holdings in Fiserv, Inc. (NASDAQ:FISV – Get Rating) by 3.4% during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 237,388 shares of the business services provider’s stock after selling 8,241 shares during the period. American International Group Inc.’s holdings in Fiserv were worth $21,120,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the business. Vanguard Group Inc. grew its stake in shares of Fiserv by 0.7% in the 1st quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 47,887,053 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $4,855,747,000 after purchasing an additional 346,470 shares during the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. grew its stake in shares of Fiserv by 2.1% in the 1st quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 41,143,679 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $4,171,970,000 after purchasing an additional 834,377 shares during the last quarter. Harris Associates L P grew its stake in shares of Fiserv by 3.0% in the 1st quarter. Harris Associates L P now owns 24,085,796 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $2,442,300,000 after purchasing an additional 704,434 shares during the last quarter. Parnassus Investments LLC grew its stake in shares of Fiserv by 3.1% in the 2nd quarter. Parnassus Investments LLC now owns 15,425,647 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $1,372,420,000 after purchasing an additional 459,208 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Veritas Asset Management LLP grew its stake in shares of Fiserv by 27.2% in the 1st quarter. Veritas Asset Management LLP now owns 10,021,216 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $1,016,151,000 after purchasing an additional 2,144,100 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 94.01% of the company’s stock.

Get Fiserv alerts:

Insider Transactions at Fiserv

In other news, Director Harry Disimone sold 2,706 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, September 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $108.72, for a total value of $294,196.32. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 12,947 shares in the company, valued at $1,407,597.84. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. In other news, Director Harry Disimone sold 2,706 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, September 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $108.72, for a total value of $294,196.32. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 12,947 shares in the company, valued at $1,407,597.84. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Also, COO Guy Chiarello sold 4,550 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, November 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $103.30, for a total transaction of $470,015.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief operating officer now owns 224,003 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $23,139,509.90. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders sold 11,256 shares of company stock worth $1,164,211. 1.00% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Fiserv Price Performance

Several research analysts have recently weighed in on FISV shares. Atlantic Securities downgraded shares of Fiserv from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and dropped their target price for the stock from $130.00 to $105.00 in a research report on Wednesday, October 12th. Wells Fargo & Company dropped their target price on shares of Fiserv from $107.00 to $106.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, October 28th. Evercore ISI raised shares of Fiserv from an “in-line” rating to an “outperform” rating and lifted their target price for the stock from $101.00 to $149.00 in a research report on Thursday, August 11th. Moffett Nathanson dropped their target price on shares of Fiserv to $140.00 in a research report on Tuesday, November 1st. Finally, Raymond James dropped their target price on shares of Fiserv from $117.00 to $109.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, October 18th. Ten investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and fourteen have issued a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $123.38.

NASDAQ FISV opened at $101.76 on Tuesday. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $98.46 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $99.23. The company has a quick ratio of 1.06, a current ratio of 1.06 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.67. Fiserv, Inc. has a 12-month low of $87.03 and a 12-month high of $110.99. The stock has a market capitalization of $64.62 billion, a PE ratio of 31.90, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.20 and a beta of 0.89.

Fiserv Profile

(Get Rating)

Fiserv, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides payment and financial services technology worldwide. The company operates through Acceptance, Fintech, and Payments segments. The Acceptance segment provides point-of-sale merchant acquiring and digital commerce services; mobile payment services; security and fraud protection products; Carat, an omnichannel commerce solution; Clover, a cloud-based point-of-sale and business management platform; and Clover Connect, an independent software vendors platform.

See Also

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding FISV? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Fiserv, Inc. (NASDAQ:FISV – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Fiserv Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Fiserv and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.