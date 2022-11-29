FLEX LNG Ltd. (NYSE:FLNG) Plans $0.75 Quarterly Dividend

FLEX LNG Ltd. (NYSE:FLNG – Get Rating) declared a quarterly dividend on Wednesday, November 16th, Wall Street Journal reports. Shareholders of record on Thursday, December 1st will be paid a dividend of 0.75 per share on Tuesday, December 6th. This represents a $3.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 8.31%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, November 30th.

FLEX LNG has a dividend payout ratio of 94.3% meaning its dividend is currently covered by earnings, but may not be in the future if the company’s earnings tumble. Research analysts expect FLEX LNG to earn $2.71 per share next year, which means the company may not be able to cover its $3.00 annual dividend with an expected future payout ratio of 110.7%.

Get FLEX LNG alerts:

FLEX LNG Trading Down 1.9 %

Shares of FLNG stock opened at $36.10 on Tuesday. FLEX LNG has a 1-year low of $16.65 and a 1-year high of $37.99. The company has a market cap of $1.92 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 8.91 and a beta of 0.94. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.80, a current ratio of 2.54 and a quick ratio of 2.50. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $32.33 and a 200-day simple moving average of $30.83.

Analyst Ratings Changes

FLEX LNG ( NYSE:FLNG Get Rating ) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, November 15th. The company reported $0.79 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.80 by ($0.01). The company had revenue of $91.26 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $91.70 million. FLEX LNG had a return on equity of 17.90% and a net margin of 59.26%. On average, equities research analysts expect that FLEX LNG will post 2.52 EPS for the current fiscal year.

A number of brokerages recently weighed in on FLNG. Pareto Securities lowered shares of FLEX LNG from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, November 16th. Danske upgraded FLEX LNG from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, November 2nd. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and one has given a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $280.00.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On FLEX LNG

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the business. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC raised its holdings in FLEX LNG by 26.9% in the 3rd quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC now owns 2,372 shares of the company’s stock valued at $75,000 after acquiring an additional 503 shares during the last quarter. Legal & General Group Plc purchased a new position in FLEX LNG during the second quarter worth approximately $163,000. IHT Wealth Management LLC acquired a new position in FLEX LNG during the third quarter worth $239,000. PDT Partners LLC purchased a new stake in FLEX LNG in the 2nd quarter valued at $244,000. Finally, B. Riley Wealth Advisors Inc. purchased a new stake in FLEX LNG in the 3rd quarter valued at $250,000. 20.79% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

About FLEX LNG

(Get Rating)

Flex LNG Ltd., through its subsidiaries, engages in the seaborne transportation of liquefied natural gas (LNG) worldwide. As of February 16, 2022, it owned and operated nine M-type electronically controlled gas injection LNG carriers; and four vessels with generation X dual fuel propulsion systems. It also provides chartering and management services.

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for FLEX LNG Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for FLEX LNG and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.