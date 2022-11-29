Flow Traders U.S. LLC Acquires 22,764 Shares of iShares Edge MSCI Multifactor Global ETF (NYSEARCA:ACWF)

Flow Traders U.S. LLC raised its holdings in shares of iShares Edge MSCI Multifactor Global ETF (NYSEARCA:ACWF – Get Rating) by 31.2% during the second quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 95,612 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 22,764 shares during the period. Flow Traders U.S. LLC owned about 2.66% of iShares Edge MSCI Multifactor Global ETF worth $2,970,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of the company. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. boosted its stake in shares of iShares Edge MSCI Multifactor Global ETF by 33.4% during the first quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 11,037 shares of the company’s stock valued at $407,000 after purchasing an additional 2,765 shares during the period. Sepio Capital LP boosted its stake in shares of iShares Edge MSCI Multifactor Global ETF by 6.5% during the first quarter. Sepio Capital LP now owns 6,321 shares of the company’s stock valued at $233,000 after purchasing an additional 388 shares during the period. ARQ Wealth Advisors LLC boosted its stake in shares of iShares Edge MSCI Multifactor Global ETF by 17.0% during the first quarter. ARQ Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 164,187 shares of the company’s stock valued at $6,061,000 after purchasing an additional 23,854 shares during the period. Insight Advisors LLC PA boosted its stake in shares of iShares Edge MSCI Multifactor Global ETF by 11.9% during the first quarter. Insight Advisors LLC PA now owns 15,714 shares of the company’s stock valued at $580,000 after purchasing an additional 1,677 shares during the period. Finally, Klaas Financial Asset Advisors LLC boosted its stake in shares of iShares Edge MSCI Multifactor Global ETF by 4.4% during the first quarter. Klaas Financial Asset Advisors LLC now owns 65,700 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,425,000 after purchasing an additional 2,774 shares during the period.

iShares Edge MSCI Multifactor Global ETF Stock Down 1.4 %

Shares of ACWF stock opened at $33.03 on Tuesday. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $31.18 and a 200 day moving average of $32.04. iShares Edge MSCI Multifactor Global ETF has a 52 week low of $29.06 and a 52 week high of $39.58.

