Flow Traders U.S. LLC Acquires 38,853 Shares of iPath Series B Carbon ETN (NYSEARCA:GRN)

Flow Traders U.S. LLC boosted its position in shares of iPath Series B Carbon ETN (NYSEARCA:GRN – Get Rating) by 42.1% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The firm owned 131,073 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after purchasing an additional 38,853 shares during the quarter. Flow Traders U.S. LLC owned 4.46% of iPath Series B Carbon ETN worth $4,595,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Separately, OLD Mission Capital LLC bought a new stake in iPath Series B Carbon ETN during the second quarter worth $1,353,000.

iPath Series B Carbon ETN Stock Down 0.4 %

NYSEARCA GRN opened at $31.20 on Tuesday. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $28.60 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $31.14. iPath Series B Carbon ETN has a 1 year low of $22.23 and a 1 year high of $39.10.

