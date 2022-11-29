Flow Traders U.S. LLC Buys 56,933 Shares of iShares Core International Aggregate Bond ETF (BATS:IAGG)

Flow Traders U.S. LLC grew its holdings in shares of iShares Core International Aggregate Bond ETF (BATS:IAGG – Get Rating) by 446.5% during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 69,684 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 56,933 shares during the period. Flow Traders U.S. LLC’s holdings in iShares Core International Aggregate Bond ETF were worth $3,471,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Vista Capital Partners Inc. purchased a new stake in iShares Core International Aggregate Bond ETF in the first quarter worth $227,000. JPMorgan Chase & Co. grew its stake in iShares Core International Aggregate Bond ETF by 68.3% in the first quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 2,255 shares of the company’s stock worth $117,000 after purchasing an additional 915 shares during the period. Oarsman Capital Inc. grew its stake in iShares Core International Aggregate Bond ETF by 8.2% in the first quarter. Oarsman Capital Inc. now owns 32,361 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,687,000 after purchasing an additional 2,455 shares during the period. Compton Financial Group LLC grew its stake in iShares Core International Aggregate Bond ETF by 5.6% in the first quarter. Compton Financial Group LLC now owns 261,583 shares of the company’s stock worth $13,636,000 after purchasing an additional 13,866 shares during the period. Finally, Baird Financial Group Inc. grew its stake in iShares Core International Aggregate Bond ETF by 4.6% in the first quarter. Baird Financial Group Inc. now owns 10,592 shares of the company’s stock worth $552,000 after purchasing an additional 466 shares during the period.

iShares Core International Aggregate Bond ETF Price Performance

BATS IAGG opened at $49.67 on Tuesday. iShares Core International Aggregate Bond ETF has a 12 month low of $51.13 and a 12 month high of $53.61. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $48.71 and its 200-day moving average price is $49.72.

