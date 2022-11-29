Flow Traders U.S. LLC Buys 98,502 Shares of VanEck Fallen Angel High Yield Bond ETF (NASDAQ:ANGL)

Flow Traders U.S. LLC grew its stake in VanEck Fallen Angel High Yield Bond ETF (NASDAQ:ANGL – Get Rating) by 92.1% in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 205,453 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 98,502 shares during the period. Flow Traders U.S. LLC owned approximately 0.18% of VanEck Fallen Angel High Yield Bond ETF worth $5,551,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the stock. Bank of America Corp DE lifted its stake in shares of VanEck Fallen Angel High Yield Bond ETF by 6.7% during the 1st quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 22,082,708 shares of the company’s stock worth $671,314,000 after acquiring an additional 1,382,500 shares during the last quarter. State of Tennessee Treasury Department lifted its stake in shares of VanEck Fallen Angel High Yield Bond ETF by 45.7% during the 1st quarter. State of Tennessee Treasury Department now owns 3,963,600 shares of the company’s stock worth $120,493,000 after acquiring an additional 1,243,600 shares during the last quarter. Capital Investment Advisors LLC lifted its stake in shares of VanEck Fallen Angel High Yield Bond ETF by 3.1% during the 2nd quarter. Capital Investment Advisors LLC now owns 3,182,476 shares of the company’s stock worth $85,991,000 after acquiring an additional 96,367 shares during the last quarter. Gradient Investments LLC lifted its stake in shares of VanEck Fallen Angel High Yield Bond ETF by 0.5% during the 2nd quarter. Gradient Investments LLC now owns 3,023,176 shares of the company’s stock worth $81,686,000 after acquiring an additional 13,961 shares during the last quarter. Finally, LPL Financial LLC lifted its stake in shares of VanEck Fallen Angel High Yield Bond ETF by 5.3% during the 2nd quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 2,366,628 shares of the company’s stock worth $63,946,000 after acquiring an additional 119,510 shares during the last quarter.

Shares of ANGL stock opened at $26.92 on Tuesday. VanEck Fallen Angel High Yield Bond ETF has a 52-week low of $25.75 and a 52-week high of $33.16. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $26.59 and a 200 day moving average price of $27.41.

The company also recently announced a monthly dividend, which was paid on Monday, November 7th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, November 2nd were given a dividend of $0.114 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, November 1st. This is a positive change from VanEck Fallen Angel High Yield Bond ETF’s previous monthly dividend of $0.10. This represents a $1.37 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 5.08%.

