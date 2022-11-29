Flow Traders U.S. LLC Grows Position in SPDR Bloomberg Barclays Emerging Markets Local Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:EBND)

Flow Traders U.S. LLC grew its stake in shares of SPDR Bloomberg Barclays Emerging Markets Local Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:EBND – Get Rating) by 283.1% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 249,821 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 184,611 shares during the quarter. Flow Traders U.S. LLC’s holdings in SPDR Bloomberg Barclays Emerging Markets Local Bond ETF were worth $5,109,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Comerica Bank purchased a new stake in shares of SPDR Bloomberg Barclays Emerging Markets Local Bond ETF during the second quarter valued at approximately $10,100,000. Bank of New York Mellon Corp boosted its stake in shares of SPDR Bloomberg Barclays Emerging Markets Local Bond ETF by 68.7% during the first quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 98,240 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,233,000 after purchasing an additional 39,999 shares during the period. Raleigh Capital Management Inc. boosted its stake in shares of SPDR Bloomberg Barclays Emerging Markets Local Bond ETF by 10.4% during the first quarter. Raleigh Capital Management Inc. now owns 46,845 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,065,000 after purchasing an additional 4,405 shares during the period. Dravo Bay LLC purchased a new stake in shares of SPDR Bloomberg Barclays Emerging Markets Local Bond ETF during the first quarter valued at approximately $84,000. Finally, CoreCap Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of SPDR Bloomberg Barclays Emerging Markets Local Bond ETF during the second quarter valued at approximately $64,000.

SPDR Bloomberg Barclays Emerging Markets Local Bond ETF Price Performance

NYSEARCA:EBND opened at $20.02 on Tuesday. SPDR Bloomberg Barclays Emerging Markets Local Bond ETF has a fifty-two week low of $18.45 and a fifty-two week high of $24.60. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $19.25 and a 200-day moving average price of $20.07.

About SPDR Bloomberg Barclays Emerging Markets Local Bond ETF

SPDR Barclays Emerging Markets Local Bond ETF (Fund) seeks to provide investment results that correspond to the price and yield performance of the Index that tracks the fixed-rate local currency sovereign debt of emerging market countries. The Index is designed to measure the performance of the fixed-rate local currency sovereign debt of emerging market countries.

