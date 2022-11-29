Flow Traders U.S. LLC Has $2.66 Million Stake in SPDR Nuveen Barclays Short Term Municipal Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:SHM)

Flow Traders U.S. LLC boosted its holdings in SPDR Nuveen Barclays Short Term Municipal Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:SHM – Get Rating) by 156.2% in the 2nd quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The firm owned 56,338 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 34,348 shares during the period. Flow Traders U.S. LLC’s holdings in SPDR Nuveen Barclays Short Term Municipal Bond ETF were worth $2,663,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of the company. CoreCap Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in SPDR Nuveen Barclays Short Term Municipal Bond ETF in the 2nd quarter worth about $32,000. Bogart Wealth LLC acquired a new position in shares of SPDR Nuveen Barclays Short Term Municipal Bond ETF in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $34,000. Brown Brothers Harriman & Co. acquired a new position in shares of SPDR Nuveen Barclays Short Term Municipal Bond ETF in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $76,000. Tcwp LLC acquired a new position in shares of SPDR Nuveen Barclays Short Term Municipal Bond ETF in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $88,000. Finally, Patriot Financial Group Insurance Agency LLC raised its position in shares of SPDR Nuveen Barclays Short Term Municipal Bond ETF by 50.4% in the 1st quarter. Patriot Financial Group Insurance Agency LLC now owns 1,985 shares of the company’s stock valued at $94,000 after buying an additional 665 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 87.12% of the company’s stock.

SPDR Nuveen Barclays Short Term Municipal Bond ETF Stock Performance

Shares of NYSEARCA:SHM opened at $46.85 on Tuesday. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $46.29 and a 200-day moving average of $46.89. SPDR Nuveen Barclays Short Term Municipal Bond ETF has a 12 month low of $45.97 and a 12 month high of $49.29.

About SPDR Nuveen Barclays Short Term Municipal Bond ETF

SPDR Nuveen Barclays Short Term Municipal Bond ETF (the Fund), formerly SPDR Nuveen Barclays Capital Short Term Municipal Bond ETF, correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the Barclays Capital Managed Money Municipal Short Term Index (the Index). The Fund uses a passive management strategy designed to track the Index.

