Flow Traders U.S. LLC Invests $3.85 Million in iShares ESG Aware MSCI USA ETF (NASDAQ:ESGU)

Flow Traders U.S. LLC acquired a new position in shares of iShares ESG Aware MSCI USA ETF (NASDAQ:ESGU – Get Rating) in the 2nd quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The fund acquired 45,823 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,845,000.

Several other large investors also recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Lansing Street Advisors bought a new position in iShares ESG Aware MSCI USA ETF in the first quarter valued at $25,000. Karlinski Andrew C bought a new position in iShares ESG Aware MSCI USA ETF in the first quarter valued at $25,000. Investors Research Corp grew its position in iShares ESG Aware MSCI USA ETF by 132.0% in the second quarter. Investors Research Corp now owns 348 shares of the company’s stock valued at $29,000 after purchasing an additional 198 shares in the last quarter. Leelyn Smith LLC bought a new position in iShares ESG Aware MSCI USA ETF in the second quarter valued at $30,000. Finally, Wagner Wealth Management LLC bought a new position in iShares ESG Aware MSCI USA ETF in the second quarter valued at $33,000.

iShares ESG Aware MSCI USA ETF Stock Down 1.6 %

iShares ESG Aware MSCI USA ETF stock opened at $87.88 on Tuesday. iShares ESG Aware MSCI USA ETF has a 1-year low of $77.28 and a 1-year high of $108.91. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $84.14 and a 200 day simple moving average of $87.11.

iShares ESG Aware MSCI USA ETF Increases Dividend

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, September 30th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, September 27th were paid a $0.395 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Monday, September 26th. This represents a $1.58 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.80%. This is a boost from iShares ESG Aware MSCI USA ETF’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.28.

