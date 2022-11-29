Flow Traders U.S. LLC Sells 13,056 Shares of Schwab Fundamental International Small Cap Company Index ETF (NYSEARCA:FNDC)

Flow Traders U.S. LLC lessened its holdings in shares of Schwab Fundamental International Small Cap Company Index ETF (NYSEARCA:FNDC – Get Rating) by 11.1% during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 104,146 shares of the company’s stock after selling 13,056 shares during the quarter. Flow Traders U.S. LLC’s holdings in Schwab Fundamental International Small Cap Company Index ETF were worth $3,167,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in FNDC. Integrated Wealth Concepts LLC bought a new stake in Schwab Fundamental International Small Cap Company Index ETF during the 2nd quarter valued at $2,355,000. Alera Investment Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of Schwab Fundamental International Small Cap Company Index ETF in the 2nd quarter worth $567,000. Strategic Wealth Investment Group LLC bought a new position in shares of Schwab Fundamental International Small Cap Company Index ETF in the 2nd quarter worth $368,000. Miracle Mile Advisors LLC raised its position in shares of Schwab Fundamental International Small Cap Company Index ETF by 14.4% in the 2nd quarter. Miracle Mile Advisors LLC now owns 137,994 shares of the company’s stock worth $4,196,000 after acquiring an additional 17,403 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Advisory Services Network LLC raised its position in shares of Schwab Fundamental International Small Cap Company Index ETF by 40.9% in the 1st quarter. Advisory Services Network LLC now owns 26,487 shares of the company’s stock worth $937,000 after acquiring an additional 7,687 shares in the last quarter.

Schwab Fundamental International Small Cap Company Index ETF Price Performance

FNDC opened at $31.15 on Tuesday. Schwab Fundamental International Small Cap Company Index ETF has a 12 month low of $26.32 and a 12 month high of $38.16. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $28.76 and a 200-day moving average price of $30.46.

