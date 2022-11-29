Flow Traders U.S. LLC Sells 5,596 Shares of SPDR Dow Jones Industrial Average ETF Trust (NYSEARCA:DIA)

Flow Traders U.S. LLC reduced its holdings in shares of SPDR Dow Jones Industrial Average ETF Trust (NYSEARCA:DIA – Get Rating) by 32.6% during the second quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 11,578 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after selling 5,596 shares during the period. Flow Traders U.S. LLC’s holdings in SPDR Dow Jones Industrial Average ETF Trust were worth $3,564,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of DIA. Forward Management LLC bought a new position in SPDR Dow Jones Industrial Average ETF Trust during the second quarter valued at approximately $67,451,000. Canada Pension Plan Investment Board bought a new position in SPDR Dow Jones Industrial Average ETF Trust during the first quarter valued at approximately $63,123,000. Cadinha & Co. LLC bought a new position in SPDR Dow Jones Industrial Average ETF Trust during the first quarter valued at approximately $37,300,000. Royal Bank of Canada grew its position in SPDR Dow Jones Industrial Average ETF Trust by 15.7% during the first quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 655,063 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $227,195,000 after acquiring an additional 89,046 shares during the last quarter. Finally, SG Americas Securities LLC grew its position in SPDR Dow Jones Industrial Average ETF Trust by 79.7% during the second quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC now owns 127,537 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $39,258,000 after acquiring an additional 56,558 shares during the last quarter. 31.21% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

SPDR Dow Jones Industrial Average ETF Trust Stock Performance

Shares of SPDR Dow Jones Industrial Average ETF Trust stock opened at $338.49 on Tuesday. SPDR Dow Jones Industrial Average ETF Trust has a 52-week low of $286.62 and a 52-week high of $369.50. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $315.29 and its 200-day moving average price is $318.09.

SPDR Dow Jones Industrial Average ETF Trust Company Profile

SPDR Dow Jones Industrial Average ETF Trust (the Trust) is a unit investment, which issues securities called trust units or units. The Trust seeks to provide investment results that, before expenses, generally correspond to the price and yields performance of the Dow Jones Industrial Average. The Dow Jones Industrial Average is an Index of 30 blue chip United States stocks.

