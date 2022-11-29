Flow Traders U.S. LLC Sells 56,378 Shares of SPDR MSCI EAFE StrategicFactors ETF (NYSEARCA:QEFA)

Flow Traders U.S. LLC lowered its holdings in shares of SPDR MSCI EAFE StrategicFactors ETF (NYSEARCA:QEFA – Get Rating) by 55.0% in the second quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The firm owned 46,194 shares of the company’s stock after selling 56,378 shares during the period. Flow Traders U.S. LLC owned 0.37% of SPDR MSCI EAFE StrategicFactors ETF worth $2,863,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of the business. Wealth Enhancement Advisory Services LLC grew its holdings in SPDR MSCI EAFE StrategicFactors ETF by 7.1% during the second quarter. Wealth Enhancement Advisory Services LLC now owns 761,144 shares of the company’s stock worth $47,161,000 after purchasing an additional 50,529 shares during the period. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of SPDR MSCI EAFE StrategicFactors ETF by 3.1% during the second quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 443,421 shares of the company’s stock worth $27,483,000 after acquiring an additional 13,142 shares during the period. LPL Financial LLC boosted its holdings in shares of SPDR MSCI EAFE StrategicFactors ETF by 5.6% during the second quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 379,845 shares of the company’s stock worth $23,543,000 after acquiring an additional 20,229 shares during the period. First Hawaiian Bank boosted its holdings in shares of SPDR MSCI EAFE StrategicFactors ETF by 0.4% during the second quarter. First Hawaiian Bank now owns 371,647 shares of the company’s stock worth $23,035,000 after acquiring an additional 1,551 shares during the period. Finally, SimpliFi Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of SPDR MSCI EAFE StrategicFactors ETF by 2.3% during the second quarter. SimpliFi Inc. now owns 331,666 shares of the company’s stock worth $20,557,000 after acquiring an additional 7,603 shares during the period.

SPDR MSCI EAFE StrategicFactors ETF Stock Performance

Shares of NYSEARCA:QEFA opened at $64.55 on Tuesday. SPDR MSCI EAFE StrategicFactors ETF has a 12-month low of $54.27 and a 12-month high of $77.66. The business has a 50 day moving average of $59.20 and a 200-day moving average of $61.91.

