Flowers Foods, Inc. (NYSE:FLO) Shares Sold by Renaissance Technologies LLC

Renaissance Technologies LLC lessened its stake in Flowers Foods, Inc. (NYSE:FLO – Get Rating) by 6.2% in the 2nd quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The firm owned 5,626,885 shares of the company’s stock after selling 372,900 shares during the period. Renaissance Technologies LLC’s holdings in Flowers Foods were worth $148,100,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Wellington Shields Capital Management LLC grew its stake in shares of Flowers Foods by 322.1% in the first quarter. Wellington Shields Capital Management LLC now owns 14,210,765 shares of the company’s stock worth $365,359,000 after acquiring an additional 10,843,744 shares in the last quarter. Wellington Shields & Co. LLC grew its stake in shares of Flowers Foods by 20,226.8% in the second quarter. Wellington Shields & Co. LLC now owns 6,594,435 shares of the company’s stock worth $173,566,000 after acquiring an additional 6,561,993 shares in the last quarter. State Street Corp grew its stake in shares of Flowers Foods by 4.5% in the first quarter. State Street Corp now owns 5,595,570 shares of the company’s stock worth $143,862,000 after acquiring an additional 243,369 shares in the last quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. grew its stake in shares of Flowers Foods by 7.0% in the first quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 3,871,950 shares of the company’s stock worth $99,548,000 after acquiring an additional 252,259 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Acadian Asset Management LLC grew its stake in shares of Flowers Foods by 36.5% in the first quarter. Acadian Asset Management LLC now owns 3,564,293 shares of the company’s stock worth $91,617,000 after acquiring an additional 954,044 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 77.15% of the company’s stock.

Flowers Foods stock opened at $29.76 on Tuesday. The stock has a market cap of $6.28 billion, a P/E ratio of 29.18 and a beta of 0.38. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $27.16 and a 200-day simple moving average of $26.91. Flowers Foods, Inc. has a 12-month low of $24.15 and a 12-month high of $29.95. The company has a current ratio of 1.41, a quick ratio of 1.12 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.62.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, December 16th. Stockholders of record on Friday, December 2nd will be given a dividend of $0.22 per share. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, December 1st. This represents a $0.88 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.96%. Flowers Foods’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 86.28%.

Flowers Foods, Inc produces and markets packaged bakery products in the United States. It offers fresh breads, buns, rolls, snack cakes, and tortillas, as well as frozen breads and rolls under the Nature's Own, Dave's Killer Bread, Wonder, Canyon Bakehouse, Mrs. Freshley's, and Tastykake brand names.

