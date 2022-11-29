Foot Locker (NYSE:FL) Upgraded to “Hold” by StockNews.com

Foot Locker (NYSE:FL – Get Rating) was upgraded by StockNews.com from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a note issued to investors on Monday.

A number of other research firms also recently weighed in on FL. Morgan Stanley decreased their price objective on Foot Locker from $36.00 to $33.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, November 22nd. Cowen boosted their target price on Foot Locker from $35.00 to $39.00 in a report on Monday, November 21st. Barclays boosted their target price on Foot Locker from $38.00 to $40.00 in a report on Monday, November 21st. JPMorgan Chase & Co. reduced their target price on Foot Locker from $40.00 to $37.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, October 31st. Finally, Citigroup boosted their target price on Foot Locker from $33.00 to $38.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Monday, November 21st. Twenty equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, Foot Locker presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $39.89.

Foot Locker Price Performance

NYSE FL traded down $0.27 during trading on Monday, reaching $38.65. 2,683,497 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 2,902,262. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.14, a quick ratio of 0.43 and a current ratio of 1.54. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $33.16 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $31.77. The company has a market cap of $3.61 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 8.80, a P/E/G ratio of 0.27 and a beta of 1.24. Foot Locker has a 1-year low of $23.85 and a 1-year high of $49.81.

Insider Buying and Selling at Foot Locker

Institutional Trading of Foot Locker

In other Foot Locker news, major shareholder Vesa Equity Investment S.A R.L sold 9,739 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, September 20th. The shares were sold at an average price of $39.03, for a total transaction of $380,113.17. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 12,740,578 shares in the company, valued at approximately $497,264,759.34. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink . In related news, major shareholder Vesa Equity Investment S.A R.L sold 9,739 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, September 20th. The shares were sold at an average price of $39.03, for a total value of $380,113.17. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 12,740,578 shares in the company, valued at approximately $497,264,759.34. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this link . Also, SVP Todd Greener sold 2,500 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, October 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $30.99, for a total transaction of $77,475.00. Following the completion of the sale, the senior vice president now owns 8,421 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $260,966.79. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . In the last 90 days, insiders sold 557,380 shares of company stock worth $18,395,121. Insiders own 3.00% of the company’s stock.

A number of large investors have recently made changes to their positions in FL. Meeder Asset Management Inc. acquired a new position in Foot Locker in the 1st quarter worth $25,000. Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. boosted its stake in Foot Locker by 173.9% in the 1st quarter. Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. now owns 849 shares of the athletic footwear retailer’s stock worth $25,000 after purchasing an additional 539 shares during the period. C M Bidwell & Associates Ltd. acquired a new position in Foot Locker in the 2nd quarter worth $30,000. Advisors Asset Management Inc. boosted its stake in Foot Locker by 68.3% in the 1st quarter. Advisors Asset Management Inc. now owns 1,336 shares of the athletic footwear retailer’s stock worth $40,000 after purchasing an additional 542 shares during the period. Finally, Wipfli Financial Advisors LLC acquired a new position in Foot Locker in the 3rd quarter worth $42,000. Institutional investors own 98.06% of the company’s stock.

About Foot Locker

(Get Rating)

Foot Locker, Inc, through its subsidiaries, operates as an athletic footwear and apparel retailer. The company engages in the retail of athletic footwear, apparel, accessories, equipment, and team licensed merchandise under the Foot Locker, Lady Foot Locker, Kids Foot Locker, Champs Sports, Eastbay, atmos, WSS, Footaction, and Sidestep brand names.

Featured Stories

