Ford Otomotiv Sanayi A.S. (OTCMKTS:FOVSY) Declares $1.33 Dividend

Ford Otomotiv Sanayi A.S. (OTCMKTS:FOVSY – Get Rating) announced a dividend on Saturday, November 26th, investing.com reports. Investors of record on Thursday, December 1st will be paid a dividend of 1.3277 per share on Monday, December 19th. This represents a yield of 4.39%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, November 30th.

Ford Otomotiv Sanayi A.S. Price Performance

Shares of FOVSY opened at $118.75 on Tuesday. The business has a 50-day moving average of $98.04 and a 200 day moving average of $93.34. Ford Otomotiv Sanayi A.S. has a fifty-two week low of $69.89 and a fifty-two week high of $118.75.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Separately, The Goldman Sachs Group raised Ford Otomotiv Sanayi A.S. from a “sell” rating to a “neutral” rating in a report on Monday, September 5th.

Ford Otomotiv Sanayi A.S. Company Profile

Ford Otomotiv Sanayi A.S. manufactures, assembles, imports, exports, and sells motor vehicles and spare parts in Turkey. It offers commercial vehicle spare parts transit and transit custom, and transit courier vehicles; and cargo trucks, as well as engines and powertrain products. The company was founded in 1959 and is based in Istanbul, Turkey.

Featured Stories

