Franco-Nevada Co. (NYSE:FNV) Shares Bought by Solstein Capital LLC

Solstein Capital LLC grew its position in Franco-Nevada Co. (NYSE:FNV – Get Rating) (TSE:FNV) by 12.3% during the second quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 8,871 shares of the basic materials company’s stock after purchasing an additional 969 shares during the quarter. Franco-Nevada makes up 0.9% of Solstein Capital LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 26th largest position. Solstein Capital LLC’s holdings in Franco-Nevada were worth $1,167,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of FNV. Prospera Financial Services Inc purchased a new stake in Franco-Nevada during the 1st quarter worth about $42,000. Rational Advisors LLC increased its stake in Franco-Nevada by 60.6% in the first quarter. Rational Advisors LLC now owns 273 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $44,000 after purchasing an additional 103 shares during the last quarter. Optiver Holding B.V. acquired a new stake in Franco-Nevada during the second quarter worth approximately $46,000. Penserra Capital Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Franco-Nevada during the 1st quarter worth approximately $47,000. Finally, BerganKDV Wealth Management LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Franco-Nevada by 105.6% in the 1st quarter. BerganKDV Wealth Management LLC now owns 370 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $59,000 after buying an additional 190 shares in the last quarter. 66.64% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Shares of NYSE FNV traded up $1.61 during mid-day trading on Tuesday, hitting $140.91. 33,976 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 622,710. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $126.01 and a 200-day simple moving average of $129.97. Franco-Nevada Co. has a 1-year low of $109.70 and a 1-year high of $169.32. The firm has a market cap of $27.01 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 35.81, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 9.84 and a beta of 0.60.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, December 22nd. Stockholders of record on Thursday, December 8th will be paid a dividend of $0.32 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, December 7th. This represents a $1.28 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.91%. Franco-Nevada’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 32.41%.

A number of brokerages recently weighed in on FNV. Raymond James reduced their price target on shares of Franco-Nevada from $176.00 to $175.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, August 12th. The Goldman Sachs Group started coverage on Franco-Nevada in a research report on Monday, September 12th. They issued a “neutral” rating for the company. National Bank Financial cut their price target on Franco-Nevada from C$205.00 to C$190.00 in a research report on Thursday, October 13th. StockNews.com initiated coverage on Franco-Nevada in a report on Wednesday, October 12th. They issued a “hold” rating for the company. Finally, Barclays lowered their target price on shares of Franco-Nevada from $112.00 to $111.00 and set an “underweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, October 17th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have issued a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $167.38.

Franco-Nevada Corporation operates as a gold-focused royalty and streaming company in Latin America, the United States, Canada, and internationally. It operates in two segments, Mining and Energy. The company manages its portfolio with a focus on precious metals, such as gold, silver, and platinum group metals; and energy comprising oil, gas, and natural gas liquids.

