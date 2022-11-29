Franco-Nevada (NYSE:FNV) Sees Strong Trading Volume

Franco-Nevada Co. (NYSE:FNV – Get Rating) (TSE:FNV) shares saw unusually-strong trading volume on Tuesday . Approximately 30,173 shares were traded during mid-day trading, a decline of 95% from the previous session’s volume of 622,710 shares.The stock last traded at $142.50 and had previously closed at $139.30.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Several equities research analysts have weighed in on FNV shares. TD Securities lowered their price target on Franco-Nevada from $170.00 to $165.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Friday, August 12th. StockNews.com began coverage on Franco-Nevada in a report on Wednesday, October 12th. They issued a “hold” rating for the company. HC Wainwright raised their price objective on Franco-Nevada from $144.00 to $145.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, August 11th. The Goldman Sachs Group began coverage on Franco-Nevada in a research note on Monday, September 12th. They issued a “neutral” rating for the company. Finally, National Bank Financial reduced their price objective on Franco-Nevada from C$205.00 to C$190.00 in a research note on Thursday, October 13th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have assigned a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $167.38.

Franco-Nevada Stock Up 1.1 %

The firm has a 50-day moving average of $126.01 and a two-hundred day moving average of $129.97. The company has a market capitalization of $26.99 billion, a PE ratio of 35.81, a PEG ratio of 9.84 and a beta of 0.60.

Franco-Nevada Announces Dividend

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, December 22nd. Investors of record on Thursday, December 8th will be given a dividend of $0.32 per share. This represents a $1.28 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.91%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, December 7th. Franco-Nevada’s dividend payout ratio is currently 32.41%.

Several institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Toroso Investments LLC raised its position in Franco-Nevada by 37.6% during the third quarter. Toroso Investments LLC now owns 2,406 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $287,000 after acquiring an additional 658 shares in the last quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors grew its holdings in Franco-Nevada by 40.9% in the third quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 1,917 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $229,000 after purchasing an additional 556 shares during the period. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SNC grew its holdings in Franco-Nevada by 205.8% in the third quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SNC now owns 70,362 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $8,407,000 after purchasing an additional 47,356 shares during the period. Neuberger Berman Group LLC grew its holdings in Franco-Nevada by 2.6% in the third quarter. Neuberger Berman Group LLC now owns 278,852 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $33,370,000 after purchasing an additional 7,009 shares during the period. Finally, Adalta Capital Management LLC acquired a new stake in Franco-Nevada in the third quarter valued at approximately $358,000. 66.64% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Franco-Nevada Company Profile

Franco-Nevada Corporation operates as a gold-focused royalty and streaming company in Latin America, the United States, Canada, and internationally. It operates in two segments, Mining and Energy. The company manages its portfolio with a focus on precious metals, such as gold, silver, and platinum group metals; and energy comprising oil, gas, and natural gas liquids.

