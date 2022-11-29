freenet AG (OTCMKTS:FRTAF) Short Interest Down 92.1% in November

freenet AG (OTCMKTS:FRTAF – Get Rating) was the recipient of a significant drop in short interest during the month of November. As of November 15th, there was short interest totalling 22,800 shares, a drop of 92.1% from the October 31st total of 287,700 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 0 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently ∞ days.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

A number of equities analysts recently issued reports on FRTAF shares. Berenberg Bank lowered their price target on freenet from €32.00 ($32.99) to €27.00 ($27.84) in a report on Wednesday, November 2nd. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft raised their price target on freenet from €23.00 ($23.71) to €24.00 ($24.74) and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, November 9th. Finally, UBS Group raised freenet from a “sell” rating to a “neutral” rating in a report on Tuesday, November 8th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, freenet currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $26.50.

freenet Stock Performance

Shares of FRTAF stock remained flat at $22.70 during midday trading on Tuesday. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $22.70 and its 200 day simple moving average is $24.45. freenet has a 52 week low of $20.24 and a 52 week high of $22.70. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.29, a current ratio of 0.62 and a quick ratio of 0.54. The firm has a market cap of $2.91 billion, a PE ratio of 14.84 and a beta of 0.40.

freenet Company Profile

freenet AG provides telecommunications, radio and multimedia, mobile communications, mobile Internet, and digital lifestyle services in Germany. It provides a portfolio of services and products primarily in the areas of mobile voice and data services. The Mobile Communications segment offers mobile communications services, such as marketing of mobile communications services, which include voice and data services from the mobile communications network operators; sells and distributes mobile communications devices, as well as offers additional services for mobile data communications and digital lifestyle; and planning, construction, installation, and maintenance services for WiFi networks.

Featured Articles

