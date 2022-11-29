Frontier Market Cap Hits $17.62 Million (FRONT)

Frontier (FRONT) traded up 3.3% against the dollar during the 1-day period ending at 8:00 AM E.T. on November 29th. Frontier has a market capitalization of $17.62 million and approximately $2.22 million worth of Frontier was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. Over the last seven days, Frontier has traded up 10.5% against the dollar. One Frontier token can currently be purchased for approximately $0.20 or 0.00001188 BTC on major exchanges.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

Frontier Profile

Frontier’s genesis date was September 15th, 2020. Frontier’s total supply is 100,000,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 90,000,000 tokens. The official website for Frontier is frontier.xyz. Frontier’s official Twitter account is @frontierdotxyz and its Facebook page is accessible here. The official message board for Frontier is blog.frontierwallet.com.

Buying and Selling Frontier

According to CryptoCompare, “Frontier is a chain-agnostic DeFi aggregation layer. To date, it has added support for DeFi on Ethereum, Binance Chain, BandChain, Kava, and Harmony. Via StaFi Protocol, it will enter into the Polkadot ecosystem, and it will now put efforts towards Serum.”

It is usually not presently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Frontier directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade Frontier should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Gemini, GDAX or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase Frontier using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

