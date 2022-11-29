Frontline (NYSE:FRO) Given New $17.00 Price Target at Jefferies Financial Group

Frontline (NYSE:FRO – Get Rating) had its target price hoisted by equities research analysts at Jefferies Financial Group from $16.00 to $17.00 in a note issued to investors on Tuesday, The Fly reports. Jefferies Financial Group’s price objective points to a potential upside of 31.07% from the stock’s current price.

Other research analysts also recently issued reports about the company. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft boosted their target price on Frontline from $12.00 to $15.00 in a research note on Thursday, October 27th. StockNews.com downgraded shares of Frontline from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Thursday, November 10th.

Get Frontline alerts:

Frontline Trading Down 5.7 %

NYSE:FRO opened at $12.97 on Tuesday. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $12.61 and a 200 day moving average of $11.06. The company has a quick ratio of 1.06, a current ratio of 1.06 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.00. Frontline has a 52 week low of $6.10 and a 52 week high of $14.74. The stock has a market capitalization of $2.89 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 41.84 and a beta of 0.19.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Frontline Company Profile

A number of hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the company. Amundi increased its holdings in Frontline by 46.2% in the 2nd quarter. Amundi now owns 4,389 shares of the shipping company’s stock worth $37,000 after buying an additional 1,386 shares during the period. Quantbot Technologies LP raised its holdings in shares of Frontline by 3,051.6% during the second quarter. Quantbot Technologies LP now owns 9,644 shares of the shipping company’s stock worth $85,000 after purchasing an additional 9,338 shares during the last quarter. First Republic Investment Management Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Frontline during the second quarter worth $89,000. Bank of Nova Scotia acquired a new position in Frontline during the second quarter valued at $90,000. Finally, Qube Research & Technologies Ltd purchased a new stake in Frontline in the first quarter valued at $93,000. 26.59% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

(Get Rating)

Frontline Ltd., a shipping company, engages in the seaborne transportation of crude oil and oil products worldwide. It owns and operates oil and product tankers. As of December 31, 2021, the company operated a fleet of 70 vessels. It is also involved in the charter, purchase, and sale of vessels. The company was founded in 1985 and is based in Hamilton, Bermuda.

Further Reading

Receive News & Ratings for Frontline Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Frontline and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.