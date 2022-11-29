Frontline (NYSE:FRO) Given New $17.00 Price Target at Jefferies Financial Group

Frontline (NYSE:FRO – Get Rating) had its target price hoisted by equities research analysts at Jefferies Financial Group from $16.00 to $17.00 in a note issued to investors on Tuesday, The Fly reports. Jefferies Financial Group’s price objective points to a potential upside of 31.07% from the stock’s current price.
Other research analysts also recently issued reports about the company. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft boosted their target price on Frontline from $12.00 to $15.00 in a research note on Thursday, October 27th. StockNews.com downgraded shares of Frontline from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Thursday, November 10th.
Frontline Trading Down 5.7 %
NYSE:FRO opened at $12.97 on Tuesday. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $12.61 and a 200 day moving average of $11.06. The company has a quick ratio of 1.06, a current ratio of 1.06 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.00. Frontline has a 52 week low of $6.10 and a 52 week high of $14.74. The stock has a market capitalization of $2.89 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 41.84 and a beta of 0.19.
Frontline Ltd., a shipping company, engages in the seaborne transportation of crude oil and oil products worldwide. It owns and operates oil and product tankers. As of December 31, 2021, the company operated a fleet of 70 vessels. It is also involved in the charter, purchase, and sale of vessels. The company was founded in 1985 and is based in Hamilton, Bermuda.
