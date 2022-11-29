fuboTV Inc. (NYSE:FUBO) Insider Sells $167,789.38 in Stock

fuboTV Inc. (NYSE:FUBO – Get Rating) insider Alberto Horihuela sold 61,237 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, November 25th. The stock was sold at an average price of $2.74, for a total transaction of $167,789.38. Following the sale, the insider now owns 1,252,615 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,432,165.10. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink.

fuboTV Stock Performance

fuboTV stock traded down $0.13 during midday trading on Monday, hitting $2.57. 8,482,031 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 13,379,393. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.86, a quick ratio of 1.11 and a current ratio of 1.11. The stock has a market cap of $501.98 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -0.83 and a beta of 3.04. fuboTV Inc. has a 12-month low of $2.32 and a 12-month high of $21.57. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $3.62 and its 200 day simple moving average is $3.42.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

A number of equities research analysts recently weighed in on the stock. Evercore ISI boosted their price target on shares of fuboTV from $5.00 to $8.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, August 17th. Wedbush raised fuboTV from a “neutral” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $6.00 target price for the company in a report on Friday, September 23rd. Finally, Needham & Company LLC decreased their target price on fuboTV from $7.00 to $4.50 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, November 4th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have issued a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $8.11.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On fuboTV

About fuboTV

Several hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Renaissance Technologies LLC acquired a new stake in shares of fuboTV during the first quarter worth $27,764,000. Builders Union LLP acquired a new stake in shares of fuboTV in the 3rd quarter worth $8,423,000. Nepsis Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of fuboTV in the third quarter valued at about $5,585,000. Vanguard Group Inc. increased its stake in shares of fuboTV by 8.0% during the first quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 12,621,424 shares of the company’s stock worth $82,922,000 after acquiring an additional 937,157 shares during the period. Finally, Ensign Peak Advisors Inc increased its stake in shares of fuboTV by 3,600.1% during the second quarter. Ensign Peak Advisors Inc now owns 641,970 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,586,000 after acquiring an additional 624,620 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 42.59% of the company’s stock.

fuboTV Inc operates a live TV streaming platform for live sports, news, and entertainment content in the United States and internationally. Its fuboTV platform allows customers to access content through streaming devices, as well as on SmartTVs, computers, mobile phones, and tablets. The company is headquartered in New York, New York.

