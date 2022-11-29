Fuchs Petrolub (ETR:FPE3) Shares Down 1%

Fuchs Petrolub SE (ETR:FPE3 – Get Rating)’s share price fell 1% on Monday . The stock traded as low as €34.14 ($35.20) and last traded at €34.28 ($35.34). 120,540 shares traded hands during mid-day trading, The stock had previously closed at €34.64 ($35.71).

Fuchs Petrolub Trading Down 1.0 %

The company’s 50 day moving average price is €29.75 and its 200 day moving average price is €28.41. The company has a market cap of $2.38 billion and a price-to-earnings ratio of 17.20. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.68, a quick ratio of 1.21 and a current ratio of 2.13.

Fuchs Petrolub Company Profile

Fuchs Petrolub SE develops, produces, and sells lubricants and related specialties worldwide. The company offers automotive lubricants, such as biodegradable lubricants, central and mobile hydraulic oils, dry coatings, engine and gear oils, motorcycle/two wheelers, and service fluids, as well as various oils for agriculture sector.

