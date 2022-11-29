Fuji Electric Co., Ltd. (OTCMKTS:FELTY) Sees Large Drop in Short Interest

Fuji Electric Co., Ltd. (OTCMKTS:FELTY – Get Rating) was the recipient of a large decline in short interest in the month of November. As of November 15th, there was short interest totalling 3,500 shares, a decline of 67.0% from the October 31st total of 10,600 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 9,700 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 0.4 days.

Fuji Electric Stock Down 1.8 %

FELTY traded down $0.19 during midday trading on Monday, hitting $10.29. 10,077 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 7,563. Fuji Electric has a 1-year low of $8.37 and a 1-year high of $14.00. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $9.70 and its 200-day moving average price is $10.34.

About Fuji Electric

Fuji Electric Co, Ltd., together with its subsidiaries, operates in the power electronics systems energy and industry, electronic devices, food and beverage distribution, and power generation businesses worldwide. It offers AC drives, motors, and servo systems; semiconductors and photoconductors; uninterruptible power systems, solar inverters, data centers, rectifiers, and formers; instrumentation products and sensors, and radiation monitoring systems; factory automation systems; and LV and MV distributions, motor controls, and energy control equipment.

