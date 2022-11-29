FUNToken (FUN) Price Reaches $0.0064 on Major Exchanges

FUNToken (FUN) traded 1% higher against the U.S. dollar during the 1 day period ending at 12:00 PM E.T. on November 29th. FUNToken has a total market cap of $69.94 million and $2.19 million worth of FUNToken was traded on exchanges in the last day. During the last seven days, FUNToken has traded 2.4% higher against the U.S. dollar. One FUNToken token can currently be bought for approximately $0.0064 or 0.00000039 BTC on exchanges.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

FUNToken Token Profile

FUNToken’s launch date was June 22nd, 2017. FUNToken’s total supply is 10,977,277,070 tokens and its circulating supply is 10,945,357,176 tokens. FUNToken’s official website is funtoken.io. FUNToken’s official Twitter account is @funtoken_io. The Reddit community for FUNToken is https://reddit.com/r/fun_token.

FUNToken Token Trading

According to CryptoCompare, “The FUN Token was initially developed by FunFair Technologies in 2017 to power their FUN ecosystem. In early 2021, FUN Token took control of FUN and are focused on developing this separately from FunFair Technologies with a new use case.”

It is usually not possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as FUNToken directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire FUNToken should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as GDAX, Coinbase or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase FUNToken using one of the exchanges listed above.

