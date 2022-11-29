FUNToken Self Reported Market Capitalization Tops $70.33 Million (FUN)

FUNToken (FUN) traded 1.7% higher against the US dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 18:00 PM Eastern on November 29th. FUNToken has a total market cap of $70.33 million and $2.16 million worth of FUNToken was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. Over the last seven days, FUNToken has traded 2.5% higher against the US dollar. One FUNToken token can now be purchased for approximately $0.0064 or 0.00000039 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

Get FUNToken alerts:

KILT Protocol (KILT) traded up 4.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.37 or 0.00002238 BTC.

Aidi Finance (BSC) (AIDI) traded 6.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Zoo Token (ZOOT) traded up 4.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0462 or 0.00000281 BTC.

CareCoin (CARES) traded up 4.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0574 or 0.00000349 BTC.

OmniaVerse (OMNIA) traded down 0.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0011 or 0.00000006 BTC.

2G Carbon Coin (2GCC) traded 8.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1,127.08 or 0.06843591 BTC.

Kitty Inu (KITTY) traded 4.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $82.02 or 0.00497995 BTC.

Lunar (LNR) traded down 3.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0452 or 0.00000274 BTC.

Hokkaidu Inu (HOKK) traded 0.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0005 or 0.00000003 BTC.

QANplatform (QANX) traded up 4.3% against the dollar and now trades at $4,988.57 or 0.30290445 BTC.

About FUNToken

FUNToken launched on June 22nd, 2017. FUNToken’s total supply is 10,977,277,070 tokens and its circulating supply is 10,945,357,176 tokens. The Reddit community for FUNToken is https://reddit.com/r/fun_token. FUNToken’s official Twitter account is @funtoken_io. FUNToken’s official website is funtoken.io.

Buying and Selling FUNToken

According to CryptoCompare, “The FUN Token was initially developed by FunFair Technologies in 2017 to power their FUN ecosystem. In early 2021, FUN Token took control of FUN and are focused on developing this separately from FunFair Technologies with a new use case.”

It is usually not currently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as FUNToken directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade FUNToken should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Gemini, GDAX or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy FUNToken using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

Receive News & Updates for FUNToken Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for FUNToken and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.