Gamco Investors INC. ET AL Cuts Stock Holdings in Resideo Technologies, Inc. (NYSE:REZI)

Gamco Investors INC. ET AL lowered its stake in shares of Resideo Technologies, Inc. (NYSE:REZI – Get Rating) by 0.4% during the second quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 1,137,913 shares of the company’s stock after selling 4,727 shares during the quarter. Gamco Investors INC. ET AL owned 0.78% of Resideo Technologies worth $22,098,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Other large investors have also modified their holdings of the company. EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC increased its holdings in Resideo Technologies by 422.7% in the first quarter. EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 1,129 shares of the company’s stock valued at $27,000 after buying an additional 913 shares during the last quarter. BerganKDV Wealth Management LLC purchased a new position in Resideo Technologies in the second quarter valued at $31,000. Meeder Asset Management Inc. purchased a new position in Resideo Technologies in the first quarter valued at $38,000. Parkside Financial Bank & Trust increased its holdings in Resideo Technologies by 72.5% in the first quarter. Parkside Financial Bank & Trust now owns 2,467 shares of the company’s stock valued at $59,000 after buying an additional 1,037 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Essex Investment Management Co. LLC increased its holdings in Resideo Technologies by 29,523.5% in the second quarter. Essex Investment Management Co. LLC now owns 5,036 shares of the company’s stock valued at $98,000 after buying an additional 5,019 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 93.40% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Several research firms recently commented on REZI. Imperial Capital lowered Resideo Technologies from an “outperform” rating to an “in-line” rating and set a $27.00 target price on the stock. in a report on Wednesday, November 2nd. Morgan Stanley dropped their target price on Resideo Technologies from $32.00 to $26.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, October 17th.

Resideo Technologies Stock Performance

Shares of REZI stock opened at $15.73 on Tuesday. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $19.23 and its two-hundred day moving average is $20.83. The firm has a market cap of $2.29 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 7.56 and a beta of 2.13. Resideo Technologies, Inc. has a 1 year low of $14.95 and a 1 year high of $28.00. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.59, a quick ratio of 0.97 and a current ratio of 1.59.

Resideo Technologies (NYSE:REZI – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, November 1st. The company reported $0.42 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.57 by ($0.15). The firm had revenue of $1.62 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.68 billion. Resideo Technologies had a return on equity of 13.22% and a net margin of 4.96%. Analysts predict that Resideo Technologies, Inc. will post 2.01 earnings per share for the current year.

Resideo Technologies Profile

(Get Rating)

Resideo Technologies, Inc develops, manufactures, and sells comfort, residential thermal, and security solutions to the commercial and residential end markets in the United States, Europe, and internationally. The company operates in two segments, Products & Solutions, and ADI Global Distribution.

Featured Articles

