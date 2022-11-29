Gamco Investors INC. ET AL Decreases Stock Holdings in Franklin Electric Co., Inc. (NASDAQ:FELE)

Gamco Investors INC. ET AL trimmed its position in shares of Franklin Electric Co., Inc. (NASDAQ:FELE – Get Rating) by 0.2% in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The fund owned 260,639 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after selling 645 shares during the quarter. Gamco Investors INC. ET AL owned about 0.56% of Franklin Electric worth $19,094,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the company. Van ECK Associates Corp raised its position in shares of Franklin Electric by 68.0% in the 1st quarter. Van ECK Associates Corp now owns 405 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $34,000 after purchasing an additional 164 shares during the last quarter. SeaCrest Wealth Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of Franklin Electric in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $37,000. Brown Brothers Harriman & Co. purchased a new position in shares of Franklin Electric in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $38,000. Quadrant Capital Group LLC raised its position in shares of Franklin Electric by 37.1% in the 1st quarter. Quadrant Capital Group LLC now owns 736 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $61,000 after purchasing an additional 199 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Covestor Ltd raised its position in Franklin Electric by 3,382.6% during the 1st quarter. Covestor Ltd now owns 801 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $67,000 after buying an additional 778 shares during the last quarter. 78.65% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Insider Transactions at Franklin Electric

In other news, insider Delancey W. Davis sold 1,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, November 21st. The shares were sold at an average price of $84.91, for a total transaction of $84,910.00. Following the sale, the insider now owns 9,777 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $830,165.07. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Corporate insiders own 3.10% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Franklin Electric Price Performance

A number of equities analysts have issued reports on FELE shares. StockNews.com raised shares of Franklin Electric from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, October 19th. Northcoast Research lowered shares of Franklin Electric from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research report on Monday, August 15th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $85.75.

Shares of NASDAQ FELE opened at $82.22 on Tuesday. The stock has a market capitalization of $3.81 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 20.66 and a beta of 1.00. Franklin Electric Co., Inc. has a 12 month low of $68.27 and a 12 month high of $96.19. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $83.50 and its 200-day simple moving average is $81.51. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.09, a current ratio of 1.92 and a quick ratio of 0.71.

Franklin Electric Dividend Announcement

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, November 17th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, November 3rd were paid a dividend of $0.195 per share. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, November 2nd. This represents a $0.78 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.95%. Franklin Electric’s payout ratio is 19.60%.

Franklin Electric Company Profile

Franklin Electric Co, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, designs, manufactures, and distributes water and fuel pumping systems worldwide. It operates through three segments: Water Systems, Fueling Systems, and Distribution. The Water Systems segment offers submersible motors, pumps, drives, electronic controls, water treatment systems, monitoring devices, and related parts and equipment.

Featured Articles

