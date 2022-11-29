Gamco Investors INC. ET AL Has $16.29 Million Stock Position in The Home Depot, Inc. (NYSE:HD)

Gamco Investors INC. ET AL decreased its stake in shares of The Home Depot, Inc. (NYSE:HD – Get Rating) by 3.1% during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 59,378 shares of the home improvement retailer’s stock after selling 1,910 shares during the period. Gamco Investors INC. ET AL’s holdings in Home Depot were worth $16,286,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in HD. IFM Investors Pty Ltd lifted its position in Home Depot by 20.4% during the 1st quarter. IFM Investors Pty Ltd now owns 166,390 shares of the home improvement retailer’s stock worth $49,806,000 after buying an additional 28,209 shares in the last quarter. BCK Partners Inc. acquired a new position in Home Depot during the 1st quarter valued at about $2,933,000. Green Square Capital Advisors LLC lifted its position in Home Depot by 3.6% during the 1st quarter. Green Square Capital Advisors LLC now owns 2,207 shares of the home improvement retailer’s stock valued at $661,000 after purchasing an additional 76 shares during the period. Pacific Sun Financial Corp lifted its position in Home Depot by 7.6% during the 1st quarter. Pacific Sun Financial Corp now owns 933 shares of the home improvement retailer’s stock valued at $279,000 after purchasing an additional 66 shares during the period. Finally, Financial Architects Inc lifted its position in Home Depot by 5.2% during the 1st quarter. Financial Architects Inc now owns 7,056 shares of the home improvement retailer’s stock valued at $2,112,000 after purchasing an additional 347 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 68.66% of the company’s stock.

In other Home Depot news, EVP Fahim Siddiqui sold 1,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Friday, September 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $300.59, for a total transaction of $300,590.00. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now owns 6,180 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,857,646.20. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. In other news, Director Paula Santilli bought 1,583 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, November 16th. The stock was bought at an average price of $315.80 per share, with a total value of $499,911.40. Following the completion of the acquisition, the director now owns 1,583 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $499,911.40. The acquisition was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, EVP Fahim Siddiqui sold 1,000 shares of Home Depot stock in a transaction on Friday, September 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $300.59, for a total value of $300,590.00. Following the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 6,180 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,857,646.20. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders own 0.17% of the company’s stock.

NYSE HD opened at $318.66 on Tuesday. The company has a market cap of $326.22 billion, a PE ratio of 19.22, a PEG ratio of 1.74 and a beta of 0.95. The company has a current ratio of 1.39, a quick ratio of 0.33 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 32.16. The Home Depot, Inc. has a 12 month low of $264.51 and a 12 month high of $420.61. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $291.41 and a 200-day moving average of $293.37.

Home Depot (NYSE:HD – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, November 15th. The home improvement retailer reported $4.24 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $4.11 by $0.13. Home Depot had a negative return on equity of 3,656.69% and a net margin of 10.87%. The business had revenue of $38.87 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $37.96 billion. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $3.92 EPS. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 5.6% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities research analysts anticipate that The Home Depot, Inc. will post 16.64 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Home Depot announced that its board has authorized a share buyback program on Thursday, August 18th that permits the company to buyback $15.00 billion in shares. This buyback authorization permits the home improvement retailer to reacquire up to 4.5% of its shares through open market purchases. Shares buyback programs are typically a sign that the company’s board believes its shares are undervalued.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, December 15th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, December 1st will be issued a dividend of $1.90 per share. This represents a $7.60 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.38%. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, November 30th. Home Depot’s dividend payout ratio is 45.81%.

A number of research analysts have issued reports on HD shares. StockNews.com downgraded shares of Home Depot from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Monday, November 21st. Cowen assumed coverage on Home Depot in a research note on Wednesday, October 19th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $350.00 price target for the company. BNP Paribas cut Home Depot from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $286.00 price target for the company. in a research note on Wednesday, October 19th. Truist Financial lowered their price target on Home Depot from $400.00 to $382.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, November 16th. Finally, Cowen assumed coverage on Home Depot in a research note on Wednesday, October 19th. They issued an “outperform” rating for the company. Seven analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eighteen have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Home Depot presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $346.29.

The Home Depot, Inc operates as a home improvement retailer. It operates The Home Depot stores that sell various building materials, home improvement products, lawn and garden products, and décor products, as well as facilities maintenance, repair, and operations products The company also offers installation services for flooring, cabinets and cabinet makeovers, countertops, furnaces and central air systems, and windows.

