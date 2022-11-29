Gamco Investors INC. ET AL Has $28.83 Million Stake in DuPont de Nemours, Inc. (NYSE:DD)

Gamco Investors INC. ET AL reduced its position in shares of DuPont de Nemours, Inc. (NYSE:DD – Get Rating) by 0.8% in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 518,651 shares of the basic materials company’s stock after selling 3,975 shares during the period. Gamco Investors INC. ET AL owned approximately 0.10% of DuPont de Nemours worth $28,827,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. boosted its position in DuPont de Nemours by 1.0% during the first quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 482,778 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $35,523,000 after acquiring an additional 4,808 shares during the last quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. increased its stake in DuPont de Nemours by 8.7% in the 1st quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 204,889 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $13,508,000 after buying an additional 16,437 shares during the last quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. grew its position in shares of DuPont de Nemours by 6.1% during the 1st quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 171,278 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $11,217,000 after acquiring an additional 9,838 shares during the period. Ameritas Advisory Services LLC grew its position in shares of DuPont de Nemours by 21.6% during the 1st quarter. Ameritas Advisory Services LLC now owns 3,920 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $288,000 after acquiring an additional 696 shares during the period. Finally, NorthRock Partners LLC grew its position in shares of DuPont de Nemours by 27.2% during the 1st quarter. NorthRock Partners LLC now owns 3,147 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $232,000 after acquiring an additional 673 shares during the period. 72.43% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

DuPont de Nemours Stock Performance

Shares of DD opened at $69.34 on Tuesday. The company has a market capitalization of $34.45 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 19.16, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.32 and a beta of 1.41. DuPont de Nemours, Inc. has a 52-week low of $49.52 and a 52-week high of $85.16. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $59.09 and a 200 day moving average price of $59.40. The company has a quick ratio of 1.99, a current ratio of 2.39 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.41.

DuPont de Nemours Announces Dividend

DuPont de Nemours ( NYSE:DD Get Rating ) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, November 8th. The basic materials company reported $0.82 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.81 by $0.01. DuPont de Nemours had a return on equity of 6.95% and a net margin of 13.02%. The firm had revenue of $3.30 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $3.20 billion. During the same period last year, the company earned $1.15 earnings per share. The company’s revenue for the quarter was down 22.7% on a year-over-year basis. Research analysts predict that DuPont de Nemours, Inc. will post 3.31 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, December 15th. Investors of record on Wednesday, November 30th will be issued a dividend of $0.33 per share. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, November 29th. This represents a $1.32 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.90%. DuPont de Nemours’s payout ratio is currently 36.46%.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several research analysts have commented on the stock. Wells Fargo & Company raised their price target on shares of DuPont de Nemours from $60.00 to $77.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Wednesday, November 9th. StockNews.com started coverage on shares of DuPont de Nemours in a research note on Wednesday, October 12th. They set a “hold” rating on the stock. KeyCorp dropped their price objective on shares of DuPont de Nemours from $82.00 to $80.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, October 4th. BMO Capital Markets upped their target price on shares of DuPont de Nemours from $80.00 to $88.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, November 9th. Finally, Bank of America decreased their price objective on shares of DuPont de Nemours from $77.00 to $73.00 in a report on Tuesday, October 11th. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, DuPont de Nemours presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $75.64.

DuPont de Nemours Company Profile

DuPont de Nemours, Inc provides technology-based materials and solutions in the United States, Canada, the Asia Pacific, Latin America, Europe, the Middle East, and Africa. It operates through three segments: Electronics & Industrial, Mobility & Materials, and Water & Protection. The Electronics & Industrial segment supplies materials and printing systems to the advanced printing industry; and materials and solutions for the fabrication of semiconductors and integrated circuits addressing front-end and back-end of the manufacturing process.

Featured Stories

